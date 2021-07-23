Health

If You Live in These States, Prepare for More of This Deadly Spider, Experts Say

Arachnophobes beware: these spiders could be making their way to an area near you.

July 23, 2021
There are tons of things to love about summer, from spending time at the beach with family and friends to barbecuing in the backyard. Unfortunately, with the warm weather tends to come an uptick in outdoor pests, from garter snakes in your garden to cicadas in your back yard.

And while the vast majority of the insects, reptiles, and other small creatures you encounter during the summer are relatively innocuous, there's one notable exception to this rule: the brown recluse spider. The venomous arachnids, whose bites can cause tissue necrosis—and, in extremely rare cases, can be fatal, particularly among children—have been particularly active in two states this summer due to high heat conditions.

The spiders are now a common sight in both Illinois and Missouri, Jay Everitt of Rottler Pest Solutions explained to KMOV.com.

"They like these quiet spots of our homes. The closets, the basements, the attic areas," Everitt explained. However, when temperatures exceed a certain point and attic temperatures get too hot, "[The spiders] start seeking cooler environment and a lot of time that's the living space."

However, Illinois and Missouri are far from the only states where you can find this venomous arachnid. According to research published in the Journal of Medical Entomology (JME), the spider is readily found throughout the U.S.* Read on to discover if this venomous spider calls your state home.

*Delaware was not represented in the study data.

49
Vermont

Church Street in Burlington, Vermont in the afternoon
Shutterstock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 1

Percent brown recluses: 0

48
South Dakota

The main street of Deadwood, South Dakota with cars and shops in view.
iStock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 1

Percent brown recluses: 0

47
New Hampshire

Lake Sunapee is located within Sullivan County and Merrimack County in western New Hampshire, the United States. It is the fifth-largest lake located entirely in New Hampshire.
DenisTangneyJr / iStock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 1

Percent brown recluses: 0

46
North Dakota

grand forks north dakota
Shutterstock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 1

Percent brown recluses: 0

45
Maine

cityscape photos of Portland, Maine
Shutterstock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 1

Percent brown recluses: 0

44
Hawaii

The suburban residential districts of Honolulu, Hawaii along the coastline just outside of downtown from about 1000 feet over the Pacific Ocean.
iStock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 1

Percent brown recluses: 0

43
Wyoming

landscape photo of trees, a glacier, and lake in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming
Shutterstock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 2

Percent brown recluses: 0

42
Montana

lake ellen wilson in montana
Shutterstock/Danita Delmont

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 2

Percent brown recluses: 0

41
Idaho

downtown coeur d'alene idaho
Shutterstock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 2

Percent brown recluses: 0

40
West Virginia

charleston west virginia skyline
Shutterstock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 3

Percent brown recluses: 0

39
Rhode Island

buildings and walking bridge by a lake in Providence, Rhode Island at night
Shutterstock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 3

Percent brown recluses: 0

38
Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi, USA cityscape at dusk.
iStock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 4

Percent brown recluses: 0

37
Connecticut

hartford connecticut skyline
Shutterstock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 5

Percent brown recluses: 0

36
Minnesota

building and lakes in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota
Shutterstock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 6

Percent brown recluses: 0

35
Massachusetts

landscape photo of homes and lake in Boston, Massachusetts at dusk
iStock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 8

Percent brown recluses: 0

34
Maryland

clouds and trees reflecting in the Prettyboy Reservoir in Baltimore County, Maryland
Shutterstock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 10

Percent brown recluses: 0

33
Alaska

Photo of scenic and wildlife viewing tour in Glacier Bay, Alaska.
iStock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 12

Percent brown recluses: 0

32
Michigan

city skyline of buildings in downtown Detroit, Michigan at twilight
Shutterstock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 12

Percent brown recluses: 0

31
New Jersey

Atlantic City skyline including the Revel casino at dawn. Atlantic City located on the Jersey shore is a resort city on Absecon Island in Atlantic County, New Jersey. Atlantic City is known for its two mile long boardwalk, gambling casinos, great nightlife, beautiful beaches, and the Miss America Pageant.
iStock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 14

Percent brown recluses: 0

30
Wisconsin

The skyline of Milwaukee, Wisconsin at sunset
iStock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 16

Percent brown recluses: 0

29
South Carolina

downtown columbia south carolina
Shutterstock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 17

Percent brown recluses: 0

28
Louisiana

cityscape photos of bars and restaurants on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana at twilight
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 18

Percent brown recluses: 0

27
Utah

park city utah skyline
Shutterstock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 26

Percent brown recluses: 0

26
North Carolina

cityscape photo of Durham, North Carolina
Shutterstock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 30

Percent brown recluses: 0

25
Oregon

cityscape photo of Eugene, Oregon at dusk
Shutterstock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 32

Percent brown recluses: 0

24
Washington

Pier 66 at dusk in downtown Seattle, Washington
Shutterstock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 40

Percent brown recluses: 0

23
New York

city skyline of and Water of New York Harbor in New York, NY
iStock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 41

Percent brown recluses: 0

22
Florida

cityscape photo of fountain, buildings, and bridge in downtown Jacksonville, Florida
Shutterstock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 120

Percent brown recluses: 0

21
Georgia

atlanta georgia skyline
Shutterstock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 32

Percent brown recluses: 3.1

20
California

cityscape photo of downtown Fresno, California
iStock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 581

Percent brown recluses: 3.3

19
Colorado

reflection of the Rocky Mountains in front of lake in Denver, Colorado
iStock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 19

Percent brown recluses: 5.3

18
Pennsylvania

Autumn Morning View of the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge Spanning the Delaware River , New Hope, Pennsylvania
George Oze / Alamy

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 19

Percent brown recluses: 10.5

17
Virginia

city skyline with a bridge, buildings, and the Kanawha River in Charleston, West Virginia
Shutterstock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 24

Percent brown recluses: 12.5

16
New Mexico

buildings in and the city skyline of downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico
Shutterstock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 15

Percent brown recluses: 13.3

15
Ohio

city skyline on the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland, Ohio at dusk
Shutterstock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 32

Percent brown recluses: 18.2

14
Nebraska

lake, bridge, and buildings in the downtown Omaha, Nebraska
Shutterstock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 13

Percent brown recluses: 23.1

13
Arizona

cityscape photo of downtown Scottsdale, Arizona at night
iStock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 33

Percent brown recluses: 24.2

12
Iowa

cityscape photo of Des Moines, Iowa at sunset
Shutterstock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 7

Percent brown recluses: 28.6

11
Nevada

tree reflections on a a pond with a mountain behind in Henderson, Nevada
iStock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 31

Percent brown recluses: 29

10
Illinois

chicago illinois
iStock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 91

Percent brown recluses: 29.7

9
Alabama

birmingham, alabama, roads, city background, greenery
Von BJ Ray / Shutterstock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 25

Percent brown recluses: 32

8
Indiana

indianapolis indiana
Shutterstock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 27

Percent brown recluses: 37

7
Tennessee

nashville tennessee skyline
Shutterstock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 29

Percent brown recluses: 55.2

6
Texas

downtown Austin, Texas
iStock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 142

Percent brown recluses: 59.9

5
Kentucky

An aerial view of downtown Lexington, Kentucky on a clear day
iStock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 35

Percent brown recluses: 62.9

4
Arkansas

little rock arkansas skyline
Shutterstock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 15

Percent brown recluses: 66.7

3
Oklahoma

bricktown in oklahoma city, river,
Von Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 43

Percent brown recluses: 74.4

2
Kansas

cityscape photo of downtown Manhattan, Kansas
iStock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 56

Percent brown recluses: 76.8

1
Missouri

kansas city missouri skyline
Shutterstock

Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 142

Percent brown recluses: 89.2

