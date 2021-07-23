If You Live in These States, Prepare for More of This Deadly Spider, Experts Say
Arachnophobes beware: these spiders could be making their way to an area near you.
There are tons of things to love about summer, from spending time at the beach with family and friends to barbecuing in the backyard. Unfortunately, with the warm weather tends to come an uptick in outdoor pests, from garter snakes in your garden to cicadas in your back yard.
And while the vast majority of the insects, reptiles, and other small creatures you encounter during the summer are relatively innocuous, there's one notable exception to this rule: the brown recluse spider. The venomous arachnids, whose bites can cause tissue necrosis—and, in extremely rare cases, can be fatal, particularly among children—have been particularly active in two states this summer due to high heat conditions.
The spiders are now a common sight in both Illinois and Missouri, Jay Everitt of Rottler Pest Solutions explained to KMOV.com.
"They like these quiet spots of our homes. The closets, the basements, the attic areas," Everitt explained. However, when temperatures exceed a certain point and attic temperatures get too hot, "[The spiders] start seeking cooler environment and a lot of time that's the living space."
However, Illinois and Missouri are far from the only states where you can find this venomous arachnid. According to research published in the Journal of Medical Entomology (JME), the spider is readily found throughout the U.S.* Read on to discover if this venomous spider calls your state home.
*Delaware was not represented in the study data.
RELATED: If You See This Bug, Crush It Immediately, USDA Says.
49
Vermont
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 1
Percent brown recluses: 0
For the latest health and safety news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter!
48
South Dakota
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 1
Percent brown recluses: 0
47
New Hampshire
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 1
Percent brown recluses: 0
46
North Dakota
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 1
Percent brown recluses: 0
45
Maine
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 1
Percent brown recluses: 0
44
Hawaii
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 1
Percent brown recluses: 0
43
Wyoming
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 2
Percent brown recluses: 0
42
Montana
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 2
Percent brown recluses: 0
41
Idaho
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 2
Percent brown recluses: 0
40
West Virginia
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 3
Percent brown recluses: 0
39
Rhode Island
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 3
Percent brown recluses: 0
38
Mississippi
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 4
Percent brown recluses: 0
37
Connecticut
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 5
Percent brown recluses: 0
36
Minnesota
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 6
Percent brown recluses: 0
35
Massachusetts
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 8
Percent brown recluses: 0
34
Maryland
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 10
Percent brown recluses: 0
33
Alaska
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 12
Percent brown recluses: 0
32
Michigan
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 12
Percent brown recluses: 0
31
New Jersey
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 14
Percent brown recluses: 0
30
Wisconsin
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 16
Percent brown recluses: 0
29
South Carolina
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 17
Percent brown recluses: 0
28
Louisiana
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 18
Percent brown recluses: 0
27
Utah
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 26
Percent brown recluses: 0
26
North Carolina
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 30
Percent brown recluses: 0
25
Oregon
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 32
Percent brown recluses: 0
24
Washington
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 40
Percent brown recluses: 0
23
New York
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 41
Percent brown recluses: 0
22
Florida
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 120
Percent brown recluses: 0
21
Georgia
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 32
Percent brown recluses: 3.1
20
California
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 581
Percent brown recluses: 3.3
19
Colorado
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 19
Percent brown recluses: 5.3
18
Pennsylvania
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 19
Percent brown recluses: 10.5
17
Virginia
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 24
Percent brown recluses: 12.5
16
New Mexico
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 15
Percent brown recluses: 13.3
15
Ohio
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 32
Percent brown recluses: 18.2
14
Nebraska
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 13
Percent brown recluses: 23.1
13
Arizona
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 33
Percent brown recluses: 24.2
12
Iowa
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 7
Percent brown recluses: 28.6
11
Nevada
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 31
Percent brown recluses: 29
10
Illinois
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 91
Percent brown recluses: 29.7
9
Alabama
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 25
Percent brown recluses: 32
8
Indiana
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 27
Percent brown recluses: 37
7
Tennessee
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 29
Percent brown recluses: 55.2
6
Texas
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 142
Percent brown recluses: 59.9
5
Kentucky
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 35
Percent brown recluses: 62.9
4
Arkansas
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 15
Percent brown recluses: 66.7
3
Oklahoma
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 43
Percent brown recluses: 74.4
2
Kansas
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 56
Percent brown recluses: 76.8
1
Missouri
Number of spiders submitted to the JME study: 142
Percent brown recluses: 89.2
RELATED: If You See This Bug, Never Touch It Without Gloves & a Mask, Experts Warn.