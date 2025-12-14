 Skip to content

11 Best New Kirkland’s Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
December 14, 2025
Fact-Checked
It’s not too late to deck the halls!
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
December 14, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Christmas is almost just 10 days away, which means it’s time to turn up the festive charm! I’m talking over-the-top garland, life-size outdoor decorations, twinkle lights, glittery ornaments, and of course, the more Christmas trees the better. Luckily, Kirkland’s Home has a wide assortment of Christmas decorations, with prices starting at $20. Here are the 11 best new arrivals catching our eye.

RELATED: 11 Best New Kirkland’s Gift Finds.

1
LED Glass Nutcracker Figurine

green and red glass nutcrackers
Kirkland’s Home

It’s out with the old and in with the new this holiday season. And by new, we mean these majestic LED Glass Nutcracker Figurines, which are available in both red and green for $30 each. No outlet required, just pop in three AAA batteries.

2
Pre-Lit Tabletop Pink Christmas Tree

pink tabletop christmas tree
Kirkland’s Home

If sugar plum pink is your holiday decor aesthetic, go for this glittery Pre-Lit Tabletop Pink Christmas Tree. It’s Cindy Lou Who-approved! It comes in three sizes, so you can create a fun vignette—25 inches ($10), 33 inches ($15), and 41 inches ($20).

3
Jingle Bells Garland

jingle bells garland
Kirkland’s Home

Looking to switch things up from traditional garland and tinsel? Dress your Christmas tree and banisters in this Jingle Bells Garland ($17), which features burlap rope and mini velvet bows.

4
Pre-Lit Snowy Norfolk Christmas Garland

flocked garland
Kirkland’s Home

Frosted branches give this Pre-Lit Snowy Norfolk Christmas Garland ($50) a realistic pine design. One shopper said it’s perfect to “drape across a bank of three dining room windows.”

RELATED: 9 Best New HomeGoods Christmas Decor Finds.

5
LED Gold Antique Glass Tree Figurine

gold christmas trees
Kirkland’s Home

Available in two different sizes, this LED Gold Antique Glass Tree Figurine (starting at $35) adds dimension and texture to your mantle or entryway display. The figurine runs on AAA batteries, so you don’t have to worry about access to a wall outlet, either.

6
Gold Christmas Tree Lamp

gold and green christmas lamp
Kirkland’s Home

This Christmas Tree Lamp ($50) features a gold orb base with engravings of pine trees and a forest green shade with scalloped edges. It’s subtle yet still festive.

7
Snowflake-Shaped Christmas Tree Skirt

red snowflake tree skirt
Kirkland’s Home

Tree skirts are trending this year. Hop on the bandwagon with this red and white Snowflake-Shaped Christmas Tree Skirt ($70). A five-star reviewer said it “looks beautiful” and is “heavy enough in weight to stay in place, too.”

8
Pre-Lit White Birch Centerpiece

light-up white pine branches
Kirkland’s Home

Brainstorming your Christmas tablescape? Bendable branches and warm lights make this Pre-Lit White Birch Centerpiece ($110) the perfect focal point—it’s low maintenance yet customizable.

RELATED: 11 Best New Primark Christmas Finds.

9
Pre-Lit Red Velvet Christmas Door Bow

front door red bow
Kirkland’s Home

Turn your front door into a life-size Christmas present with this Pre-Lit Red Velvet Christmas Door Bow ($60). Assembly is super easy, just apply the velcro fasteners to the fabric where you best see fit. Two battery packs are included for added convenience.

10
4-Foot Artificial Norfolk Pine Tree

faux tree
Kirkland’s Home

If you’re looking for a Christmas Tree alternative, consider this 4-Foot Artificial Norfolk Pine Tree ($63). The branches can be bent to your preferred shape—just add string lights and mini bulbs!

11
Rattan Deer Figurines

rattan deer
Kirkland’s Home

These Rattan Deer Figurines will look so cute perched on your mantle. The velvet green bow adds a Christmasy touch without losing the minimalist theme. They come in a 13-inch sitting version or a 17-inch standing version, both on sale for $18.50.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
Filed Under
 •

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family