11 Best New Kirkland’s Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Christmas is almost just 10 days away, which means it’s time to turn up the festive charm! I’m talking over-the-top garland, life-size outdoor decorations, twinkle lights, glittery ornaments, and of course, the more Christmas trees the better. Luckily, Kirkland’s Home has a wide assortment of Christmas decorations, with prices starting at $20. Here are the 11 best new arrivals catching our eye.

1 LED Glass Nutcracker Figurine

It’s out with the old and in with the new this holiday season. And by new, we mean these majestic LED Glass Nutcracker Figurines, which are available in both red and green for $30 each. No outlet required, just pop in three AAA batteries.

2 Pre-Lit Tabletop Pink Christmas Tree

If sugar plum pink is your holiday decor aesthetic, go for this glittery Pre-Lit Tabletop Pink Christmas Tree. It’s Cindy Lou Who-approved! It comes in three sizes, so you can create a fun vignette—25 inches ($10), 33 inches ($15), and 41 inches ($20).

3 Jingle Bells Garland

Looking to switch things up from traditional garland and tinsel? Dress your Christmas tree and banisters in this Jingle Bells Garland ($17), which features burlap rope and mini velvet bows.

4 Pre-Lit Snowy Norfolk Christmas Garland

Frosted branches give this Pre-Lit Snowy Norfolk Christmas Garland ($50) a realistic pine design. One shopper said it’s perfect to “drape across a bank of three dining room windows.”

5 LED Gold Antique Glass Tree Figurine

Available in two different sizes, this LED Gold Antique Glass Tree Figurine (starting at $35) adds dimension and texture to your mantle or entryway display. The figurine runs on AAA batteries, so you don’t have to worry about access to a wall outlet, either.

6 Gold Christmas Tree Lamp

This Christmas Tree Lamp ($50) features a gold orb base with engravings of pine trees and a forest green shade with scalloped edges. It’s subtle yet still festive.

7 Snowflake-Shaped Christmas Tree Skirt

Tree skirts are trending this year. Hop on the bandwagon with this red and white Snowflake-Shaped Christmas Tree Skirt ($70). A five-star reviewer said it “looks beautiful” and is “heavy enough in weight to stay in place, too.”

8 Pre-Lit White Birch Centerpiece

Brainstorming your Christmas tablescape? Bendable branches and warm lights make this Pre-Lit White Birch Centerpiece ($110) the perfect focal point—it’s low maintenance yet customizable.

9 Pre-Lit Red Velvet Christmas Door Bow

Turn your front door into a life-size Christmas present with this Pre-Lit Red Velvet Christmas Door Bow ($60). Assembly is super easy, just apply the velcro fasteners to the fabric where you best see fit. Two battery packs are included for added convenience.

If you’re looking for a Christmas Tree alternative, consider this 4-Foot Artificial Norfolk Pine Tree ($63). The branches can be bent to your preferred shape—just add string lights and mini bulbs!

11 Rattan Deer Figurines

These Rattan Deer Figurines will look so cute perched on your mantle. The velvet green bow adds a Christmasy touch without losing the minimalist theme. They come in a 13-inch sitting version or a 17-inch standing version, both on sale for $18.50.