The 5 Most Positive Myers-Briggs Personality Types

Whether you have off days here and there or you're more prone to doom and gloom, optimism is nearly impossible to consistently maintain. Nevertheless, some people somehow always seem to be upbeat and cheery, and they're likely at the top of your list of friends to call when you're feeling down. Some may actively choose to showcase this attitude, but others are simply bright and bubbly by nature. In fact, certain Myers-Briggs personality types are considered the most positive people of all.

The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) is a self-reported questionnaire that can help you learn a little bit more about yourself. First published in 1943 by Isabel Briggs Myers and her mother, Katherine Briggs, the MBTI sorts you into one of 16 personality types. The test determines whether you lean more toward Extraversion (E) or Introversion (I); prefer to use Sensing (S) or Intuition (N) when interpreting information; make decisions by Thinking (T) or Feeling (F); and are more Judging (J) or Perceiving (P) when facing the outside world. Your preferences are then used to determine your personality type, identified by a four-letter acronym.

And depending on your results, experts say you might be predisposed to positivity.

"Although being optimistic is certainly not limited to one type, there are some types that may be more inclined to traits associated with this quality—including how future-looking one tends to be, one's faith in others, and how one tends to experience positive emotions," Molly Owens, CEO of personality and career assessment website Truity, tells Best Life.

Read on to find out which Myers-Briggs personality types Owens and her fellow experts say are the most positive.

1 ENFJ

One of the most positive Myers-Briggs types is the ENFJ, or those who are extroverted, intuitive, feeling, and judging.

"Known for their optimism and upbeat personality, ENFJs are known for being fun to be around and for being idealist organizers who want to create a better way," Owens says. "They often act as catalysts because of their ability to see potential in other people and their charisma in persuading others to their ideas."

These outgoing types are value and vision driven, and they're passionate about helping other people recognize possibilities and opportunities in life, she adds. In addition, ENFJs love to lend a helping hand. They feel inclined to support you—meaning they'll be the first to cheer you on or offer a word of encouragement.

2 INFP

Introverted, intuitive, feeling, and perceiving people are also among the most optimistic. Often known as "the mediator," INFPs are loyal and genuinely interested in caring for others, according to Verywell Mind.

Isabelle Robledo, co-founder of Making Mindfulness Fun, notes that the "N" function, or their intuitive nature, helps bolster INFPs' positive attitude in that they're idealists.

"The INFP can be very positive because they seek to live in an idealized dream reality [based] on harmony and creativity," Robledo tells Best Life. In addition, she notes that perceiving types like INFPs are often more positive "because they tend to live in the moment."

While always looking on the bright side can morph into toxic positivity, these perceiving types don't feel the need to overthink the future. "They generally have an 'everything will work out' attitude," Robledo explains.

3 ENFP

Just one letter apart from ENFJs, ENFPs have that perceiving quality that Robledo cites as a key indicator of a positive person. However, Owens notes that just like ENFJs, ENFPs are extroverts, meaning they "experience more pronounced positive emotion, which could be a factor in one's attitudes and behaviors."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"ENFPs are people-centered creators with a focus on possibilities and a contagious enthusiasm for new ideas, people, and activities," Owens says. "Energetic, warm, and passionate, ENFPs love to help other people explore their creative potential."

ENFPs are also considered some of the most optimistic because they don't let life "get them down," even when they're struggling, according to Personality Growth. Instead, they'd rather maintain a positive attitude, which can help them when dealing with stressors in life.

4 ESTJs

Another extroverted personality type to make the list are those that are also sensing, thinking, and judging. According to Sameera Sullivan, matchmaker and relationship expert, ESTJs "have enormous courage and strongly adhere to their own sound judgment."

They're receptive to rewards, Sullivan adds, which can make them happier in life. "Because they tend to have a pleasant, sentimental perception of the past and are less likely to harbor regrets, ESTJs (highly extroverted people) tend to be pleased with their life," she says.

That being said, they do like to be prepared, according to Personality Growth. An ESTJ can better maintain an optimistic outlook if they get the opportunity to evaluate all possible outcomes for a given situation.

5 ISFP

If you ever need some sound advice or to hear a friendly voice, seek out an ISFP. Feeling types in general tend "tend to have more faith in their fellow man," according to Owens. Combine this with ISFPs' introverted, sensing, and perceiving nature, and you've got one positive personality.

Per Personality Growth, ISFPs maintain a "get what you give" mindset, meaning they believe that their positive mindset will bring good things their way. They aren't going to ruminate on past mistakes or dread what the future may bring. Instead, they want to live in the moment and experience all that life has to offer.