These Moon Signs Are the Most Forgiving, Say Astrologers

The saying forgive and forget doesn’t come so easily for everyone. Ever notice how some people hold a grudge no matter how many times you apologize, while others forgive quickly and let things go? According to astrologers, it might have something to do with your moon sign, which can indicate traits of your emotions.

“People often refer to their sun sign as their zodiac sign,” says Meghan Rose , Astrologer and author of Intuitive Tarot Manifestation. “Your moon sign, however, is not about where the sun was in the sky when you were born, but where the moon was in its orbit during your birth,” Rose explains.

Understanding your Moon sign can give insight into who you are since your feelings drive so much of what you do and how you act. “Taking a deeper look at personality characteristics based on the moon in a chart lets us see what each moon sign reveals about your character, feelings, emotions, and mind,” says Joni Patry , Vedic Astrologist and founder of The Galactic Planner and the University of Vedic Astrology.

Moon signs say a lot about our emotional language and how we respond to situations, our environment, and how we interact with others. If you’ve wondered what your moon sign reveals about letting go of grievances, here’s a look at the most forgiving moon signs, per astrologers Best Life spoke with.

RELATED: The Loneliest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20) Shutterstock Pisces are known to be compassionate and very intuitive and can tap into how others are feeling. “But at times, because they can understand others' feelings, it is hard for them to make decisions,” Patry says. “They have a hard time dealing with all the pain in the world as they sense things on a deep emotional level. They burden themselves with the sufferings of the world.” Astrologer Alice Smith agrees that the Pisces moon is “emotionally sensitive,” so a Pisces is typically empathetic. “People with Pisces moons naturally pick up on others’ feelings and easily relate to them, so if an apology is genuine and there’s real remorse, they can feel it and forgive,” says Smith. “Pisces moons are also naturally compassionate and generous with second chances.”

Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Shutterstock If you’re a Taurus moon, chances are you love art, beauty, and nature and appreciate the finer things in life. “The moon is exalted in this sign, meaning it is the best, most powerful moon to have,” Patry says. “Their love of nature and animals explains their tender hearts.” But there’s also another side to a Taurus. According to Smith, “Taurus might have a reputation for bullheadedness, but when the moon is in the sign of the bull, it’s emotionally stable and super chill. As long as lines haven’t been crossed too badly, the Taurus moon can overlook most transgressions. This moon sign is one of the most forgiving because it just doesn’t like to get too worked up or bothered.”



Libra (September 23 to October 22) iStock Peace, harmony, and balance are a big part of Libras' nature, which makes them forgiving, says Katie MacLachlan , founder of @begoodguide, business coach, and astrologer. Libras often go to great lengths in relationships to avoid rocky times, and “they usually go to great lengths to avoid conflict, even to their own detriment,” MacLachlan explains. “They are also highly empathetic and understanding, and they can see multiple sides to every story, making it both easier and in their best interest to let go of any grievances and keep things moving, she added.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Shutterstock The most sensitive moon is Cancer. “Individuals sense and feel everything in the environment,” says Patry. “They have heightened senses on all levels, such as taste, smell, acute hearing, and a sixth sense of what others are feeling.” As a result, they can sometimes feel very insecure because they take things personally. However, “Cancer Moons are the sweetest, kindest, and most nurturing of all the Moon signs. They hold on to people and things forever, choosing comfort and past experiences over new things and people,” says astrologer Andrea Gehrz . Cancer moons are forgiving and incredibly compassionate. “People with their Moon in this tender sign need to be mindful of ignoring their own needs to ‘keep the peace,’ says Cancer moons are forgiving and incredibly compassionate. “People with their Moon in this tender sign need to be mindful of ignoring their own needs to ‘keep the peace,’ says Krystal Thompson , Astrocartographer and Founder of Aura Maps. “But when partnered with clear boundaries and a healthy sense of self, Cancer Moons embody a profound understanding of human emotions that can inspire the rest of us to deeper harmony in our relationships,” she add RELATED: The Most Reliable Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Aries (March 21-April 20) Shutterstock While many moon signs have challenges letting go of grudges, Aries forgives and moves on. They can be known for their quick tempers and blowing up, but they get over it and out the issue to rest just as fast. “Aries moon lives each moment with infinite joy without regard to the past,” says Inbaal Honigman , celebrity psychic and astrologer. “They're fast to anger and faster to forgive and don't hold you responsible for your past actions. In the hope that you don't hold them responsible for theirs!"



Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21) Shutterstock A Sagittarius craves to know the truth and doesn’t hesitate to find the answers. Still, they are one of the most forgiving signs, according to Patty Kamson , an intuitive astrology expert with Crystal Energy Arrangements . “Ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion, wisdom, and optimism, Sagittarius Moons are naturally inclined to see the bigger picture,” she says. “They believe in the goodness of people and the idea that everyone deserves a second chance—or even a third or fourth.”



