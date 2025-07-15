Scientists Just Found 200+ Hidden Brain Proteins That May Be Causing Dementia

In the race to understand and treat dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, an important new discovery was just made by researchers at Johns Hopkins University. This revelation can change how we potentially catch and diagnose cognitive decline as Americans age.

Specifically, two proteins in the brain have long been associated with the development of Alzheimer’s: A-beta (or amyloid-beta), a group of proteins that form a visible plaque outside of neurons, and tau, a group of proteins that form a tangle within neurons. But now, scientists have found more than 200 “hidden” or misfolded proteins that may also play a role.

Here’s exactly what this new research found and how it’s revolutionizing dementia research.

Scientists Find 200+ Hidden Proteins Contributing to Memory Loss

The small study, which was conducted in rats and published in the journal Science Advances on July 11, compared the brains of aging rats showing signs of cognitive decline to those of healthy rats the same age. Seventeen rats in total were used for the research.

The team zeroed in on proteins in the hippocampus, the brain’s memory center, and found more than 200 proteins had misfolded in rats with memory loss—but not in the others.

Unlike A-beta and tau, these proteins do not clump together to form large, visible masses, which makes them harder to identify. Still, scientists think that they can disrupt the brain’s function over time, and aren’t easily “cleaned” up by its routine flushing process.

“Amyloids are the buildup of misshapen proteins. They’re big and ugly and easy to see under the microscope, so it makes sense that they catch our attention,” explained lead study author Dr. Stephen Fried, assistant professor of chemistry at Johns Hopkins, to Science Daily.

“But we’re seeing hundreds of proteins misfolding in ways that don’t clump together in an amyloid and yet still seem to impact how the brain functions… And that suggests these proteins are somehow escaping the body’s natural defenses.”

How This Can Change What We Know About Dementia

This revelation means that what we’ve previously known about the cause of dementia and Alzheimer’s needs to expand.

“Amyloids are just the tip of the iceberg,” said Dr. Fried.

This study has opened up a whole new world for scientists to explore further. Specifically, Dr. Fried and his team at John Hopkins was to examine these misfolding proteins under ultra-high-resolution microscopes to better understand how they deform—and how they might be stopped.

“Understanding what’s physically going on in the brain could lead to better treatments and preventive measures,” Dr. Fried said.

While testing for misfolding proteins is still a ways off for the average American, this research suggests that we’re getting closer to being able to spot and diagnose dementia and Alzheimer’s disease earlier than before.

What’s more, it suggests scientists and doctors should be looking for more than just amyloids and tau, but also other proteins in the hippocampus and how they’re functioning… or not functioning.

What It Means for You

Dementia remains a major issue in the U.S., with an estimated 6.7 million older adults having Alzheimer’s disease in the U.S., according to the CDC. That number is expected to double by 2060.

To protect your brain health as you age, experts suggest taking the following precautions:

Eat a Mediterranean-style diet high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats

Stay active with regular exercise and daily movement

Get enough sleep to help the body “flush” out toxins & impaired proteins in the brain

Keep your mind engaged with puzzles, reading, and social interaction

Talk to your doctor about early cognitive screening if you start experiencing memory issues