This Co-Star Said He'd "Had Enough" of Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt has many fans, but it seems a certain former co-star is not amongst them. Or at least he wasn't when he gave an interview back in 2009. In 1991, Pitt and Michael Madsen both appeared in the movie Thelma & Louise, but when Madsen was asked about Pitt and one of his latest films years later, he said he'd seen enough of Pitt and felt like everyone else had, too.

The connection between Madsen and Pitt goes further than that early '90s feminist classic. The actors have both worked with the same famous director multiple times and Madsen apparently blamed Pitt for missing out on a certain role. Read on to find out more about the tense relationship between these two stars.

Both actors had roles in Thelma & Louise.

Thelma & Louise stars Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon as the titular best friends, who set out on a road trip and end up involved in various crimes. Madsen plays Louise's boyfriend, Jimmy, while Pitt plays J.D., a hitchhiker. The part is considered to be Pitt's breakout role.

Madsen evidently tired of Pitt.

In 2009, TMZ spoke to Madsen at an airport and asked what he thought of the new film Inglourious Basterds, which stars Pitt and was directed by Madsen's long-time collaborator, Quentin Tarantino.

"I kind of think everybody's had enough of Brad Pitt," Madsen said. When the reporter said he agreed, Madsen added, "I'm glad you agree with me. I've seen enough of him for a lifetime [laughs]. When will it be enough?"

Madsen was rumored to be part of Inglourious Basterds.

Madsen and Tarantino have worked together many times. The actor appeared in the director's movies, Reservoir Dogs (1992), Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003), Kill Bill: Vol 2 (2004), The Hateful Eight (2015), and Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood (2019). Madsen was also rumored to have been cast in Inglourious Basterds but ultimately was not in the movie.

New York magazine asked Madsen whether he was going to be in the film in 2008.

"I wish I knew the answer to that, but it's like asking [John] McCain who his V.P. is gonna be," he said. "I've been on the IMDb connected to that project for a very long time, but they're taking it to a studio and therefore my participation in the project is unknown, because that's a different world. I have to wait and count on Quentin to pull me in at the last minute and give me a decent role. I hope that he does, but I'm certainly not going to stay awake at night worrying about it."

Madsen was reportedly upset with Pitt about another role.

While Madsen and Pitt were both connected to Inglourious Basterds at one point, the reason that Madsen was reportedly annoyed with Pitt during that 2009 interview didn't have to do with a Tarantino film. TMZ reported that Madsen was bothered that Pitt didn't help him get a role in 2007's The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, which Pitt produced and also starred in.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Hollywood.com reported that Madsen said of the film, "You would think Brad would speak up for me. He obviously didn't do that—all because I said I didn't want to read for this movie… I'm terrible at auditions." He added, "They gave the role to Sam Shepard who's twice my age and nowhere near the age of the real Frank James… It's just typical of the way things go for me."

They reunited later… sort of.

In 2019, Madsen and Pitt finally both appeared in a Tarantino movie together—but they didn't share any scenes. Pitt starred in Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood as Cliff Booth. Madsen played a character acting on a TV show within the movie called Bounty Law, opposite Leonardo DiCaprio. For his work in the movie, Pitt won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.