Brad Pitt Accuses Angelina Jolie of Trying to "Inflict Harm" by Doing This

Ever since they filed for divorce in 2016, exes Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been involved in various legal cases regarding their split, custody of their children, and now, the French estate and winery they once shared. Pitt originally sued Jolie in regards to Château Miraval in February. Now, as reported by People, another filing has been added in which Pitt claims that Jolie intentionally "sought to inflict harm" on him through the way she sold her stake in the estate, which also includes their popular wine brand known for its rosé. Read on to find out more about the latest in this lawsuit and the stars' contentious breakup.

Pitt filed a lawsuit in February.

In February of this year, Pitt filed a lawsuit against Jolie claiming she violated an agreement when she sold her shares in Château Miraval. As reported by People, the actor claims that he and his ex-wife agreed that they would not sell their shares in the company without the other's approval. Jolie sold her shares to Tenute del Mondo, which is under the parent company Stoli Group. Pitt asks for damages and for the decision to be reversed. Jolie's lawyer told People in February that she had not yet been served papers and that she was unable to comment because she was traveling with her children.

People reported in September 2021 that Jolie had been cleared by the court to sell her shares in the company. She then sold them in October 2021.

The new filing includes more accusations.

The new filing in Pitt's lawsuit includes more claims about how he believes Jolie's sale is damaging the brand. As reported by Us Weekly, the lawsuit claims Pitt helped to make Miraval into "multimillion-dollar global business" while Jolie "contributed nothing to Miraval's success." ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The lawsuit also takes issue with the buyer, complaining that Jolie sold her shares to a "stranger" and that, "through the purported sale, Jolie sought to inflict harm on Pitt." The filing claims that she knew the company she sold to "would try to control the business Pitt had built and … undermine Pitt's investment in Miraval" and also requests a jury trial. Best Life has reached out to representatives for Jolie for comment but has not yet received a response.

Jolie and Pitt have been connected to the winery for years.

Jolie and Pitt have been involved with Château Miraval since 2008 when they began renting the property. Then, in 2012, they purchased the home for $60 million. They also entered into a wine partnership with winemaker Marc Perrin to run the vineyard on the estate. The former couple got married at Château Miraval's chapel in 2014.

The former couple are still in a custody battle.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016, but they are still tied up in legal proceedings. In addition to the lawsuit regarding Miraval, they are also in a custody battle regarding their children—the former couple have six kids, two of whom are adults. Pitt and Jolie were each declared legally single in 2019, even though their divorce proceedings were ongoing, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

