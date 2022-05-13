This Star Said Angelina Jolie "Seems Like a Demon"

Throughout Hollywood history, there have been many instances of celebrities not getting along and trading disses. But, as this (one-sided) feud shows, when a comedian is involved, the insults can get pretty creative. Chelsea Handler has shared some choice words for Angelina Jolie over the years, and because she combines her jabs with her comedy, she's been more expressive—and prolific—than many stars tend to be. The celebrity has made fun of Jolie during stand-up routines, on talk shows, and on her own show.

Read on to see some of what Handler has had to say about Jolie. Commenting that she "seems like a demon" is just the tip of the iceberg.

Handler went after Jolie in a stand-up routine.

Way back in 2010, Handler made headlines for what she had to say about Jolie during a stand-up comedy performance in New Jersey.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"She's a home-wrecker," Handler said, according to the New York Daily News. "She can rescue as many babies from as many countries as she wants to [but] I don't [expletive] believe you … She gives interviews, 'I don't have a lot of female friends.' Cause you're a [expletive] [expletive], that's why."

Handler continued, referencing Jolie's then-nine-year-old son, Maddox, "He's probably so pissed off. He probably thought he hit the jackpot [after being] rescued [by] some A-list actress who's going to take him from third-world Cambodia, only to find out she's going to take him to every other [expletive] third-world country in the universe. He's probably like, '[Expletive], when are we going to get to Malibu?"

Not long after, Handler wrote on Twitter, "I have been making fun of angelina jolie for years. Period."

She said Jolie doesn't seem "sincere."

In an interview with Katie Couric for Glamour soon after the standup show, Handler was asked about what she'd said about the actor in her set. "Yeah, I'm not a fan," Handler replied of Jolie. "She just doesn't come off to me as a sincere woman. She seems like a woman that you'd really want to avoid."

She said Jolie "seems like a demon."

It didn't stop there. In 2013, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Handler brought up her friendship with Jennifer Aniston while speaking about Jolie. Aniston was, of course, married to Brad Pitt before Jolie began a relationship with the actor.

"She seems like a demon," Handler said on the talk show. "It has nothing to do with Jennifer. As a woman, I know when you see somebody walking across the room that's a bad girl. I just don't like Angelina Jolie. I think she's just not a girl's girl. I like girl's girls."

She also called Jolie a "lunatic."

Handler took her disdain for Jolie to her own talk show, as well. During a 2016 episode, Handler talked about Jolie and Pitt's separation, which had just been announced.

"There are rumors that part of the problem was that Brad was allegedly drinking and smoking too much weed. I wonder why he would need to self-medicate," she said, as reported by Refinery29. "Maybe because he could have been spending the last 12 years at Lake Como hanging out with George Clooney and Matt Damon, instead of being stuck in a house with 85 kids speaking 15 different languages. Oh, yeah, because he married a [expletive] lunatic, that's why."

She changed her tune… eventually.

In 2019, Handler made another appearance on Watch What Happens Live and expressed some regret about going so hard on Jolie.

"I'm upset that I was so upset with Angelina Jolie," Handler said. "I realize she just probably trying to do her best, too. Obviously I'm not going to hang out with her, but I get it now. I have more sympathy and empathy for people that are like, she's really a mom and a wife and whatever she is, I'm not sure. But good luck to her."

