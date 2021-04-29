Gwyneth Paltrow Just Made a Rare Comment About Dating Brad Pitt

When you think about Brad Pitt's previous relationships, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston probably come to mind. And when you think about Gwyneth Paltrow's, Chris Martin and the phrase "conscious uncoupling" are likely at the forefront. But, before either of them ever got married to those exes, Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow were in a much-discussed relationship. They were together between 1994 and 1997 and even got engaged. The pair was one of the "It" couples of the '90s, and in a new video for Vogue, Paltrow made a rare comment about her former fiancé. Read on to see what Paltrow had to say about her ex and to find out more about their relationship. And for more on the actor's life today, check out Gwyneth Paltrow's Rare Photo of 16-Year-Old Lookalike Daughter, Apple.

Paltrow said she and Pitt were "a very '90s couple."

Paltrow sat down with Vogue for the publication's "Life in Looks" video series. The Oscar-winning actor looked back at a collection of her outfits ranging from 1995 to today, and Pitt popped up in a 1996 photo in New York City. In the image, Paltrow wears a black leather jacket, blue jeans, a layered sweater and T-shirt, and sneakers. Pitt wears a chunky brown knit sweater with black jeans and boots.

"This, I believe I was on set with Brad Pitt," Paltrow said in reaction to the photo. "He was making a movie called… I don't remember. He was making a movie, and I'm sure it was great. He was so nice, and we were a very '90s couple." She added of her look, "I know that that Calvin Klein leather jacket was one of my favorite pieces."

At the time, Pitt was filming The Devil's Own, which co-starred Harrison Ford. Paltrow and Pitt first met when they were starring in the movie Se7en together a couple of years earlier.

Paltrow also spoke about Pitt visiting her on set.

Another photo Paltrow was shown from 1996 was her first Vogue cover—she's since had six more.

"Brad Pitt was visiting me that day, so I think he's in one of those photos if I'm correct," she said of her Vogue spread. And she's right. There was a photo of them together in the magazine in which Pitt kisses her on the cheek.

"I look at this and I see such a young girl," Paltrow continued of the magazine cover, "and I kind of want to like go whisper some advice in her ear, give her a hug."

Paltrow previously posted a funny comment about Pitt's dating history.

There is a theory among celebrity watchers that Pitt likes to look like his girlfriends and takes after their hair and clothing style. Photos of Pitt looking similar to his exes have long circulated on social media, and there is even a 2006 article from the U.K.'s Daily Express on the topic. Paltrow once commented on an Instagram post showing the article. As reported by Marie Claire U.K., Paltrow wrote, "Or we like to look like him, let's face it."

Paltrow previously said Pitt was "too good for me."

In a 2015 interview with Howard Stern (via Vanity Fair), Paltrow spoke about why she and Pitt broke up, indicating it was her immaturity that got in the way. While Paltrow was 22 when they got together, Pitt was 31.

"I was such a kid," she said. "It's taken me until 40 to get my head out of my ass. You can't make that decision when you're 22 years old … I wasn't ready, and he was too good for me … I didn't know what I was doing."

She said at the time that she and Pitt didn't hang out after parting ways, but that they were "friendly" if they saw each other.

Similarly, in a 2017 interview with Girlboss Radio with Sophia Amoruso (via Today), Paltrow said, "I've f***** up so many relationships, so many. I'm actually a pretty good friend and a good sister and a daughter and a mother, but I am at my potentially most vulnerable and f***** up in the romantic slice of the pie. So it's taken me a lot of work to get to the place where I have a good romantic relationship." The podcast host joked, "So, Brad Pitt, if you're listening…" and Paltrow added, "I f***** that up, Brad."

