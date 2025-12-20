These surprisingly affordable Menards home finds deliver big value for everyday use.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you aren’t shopping at Menards for home items, you are missing out. Like Home Depot and Lowe’s, the superstore is best known for selling home improvement and outdoor items, ranging from wood and plants to lawn mowers and paint. However, it also sells a wide range of home items at low prices, including cozy blankets, organizing must-haves, and kitchen gadgets. What is on major sale this week? Here are 7 Menards home items that cost less than you’d expect.

1 Holiday Storage Totes

I am determined to get more organized after the holidays. These 20-Gallon Green with Red Lid Christmas Storage Totes make it easy to keep your holiday decorations together in the basement, attic, or garage. Get the bins for $3.99 after a $3 mail in rebate.

2 Coleman Air Mattresses

Do you have family coming into town but no place for them to stay? Run over to Menards for a sensational deal on a Coleman® GuestRest™ Queen Double-High Air Mattress. The blow-up mattress is $10 off, just $19.99 on sale this week. It comes with a Wrap-N-Roll™ storage bag, but the pump is sold separately. The mattress holds up to 600 pounds.

3 This Cozy Blanket

Yes, Menards even sells cozy blankets. This Alpine Loom 50″x60″ Brown Sherpa Throw Blanket is available in four colors: ivory, brown, grey, and green. And get this: The cozy blanket is just $3.99 on sale through the end of the year. I recommend running to your local store and picking up several of these for gifts.

4 A Microwave Food Cover

Whenever I microwave food, and it recommends covering, I struggle with whether to use a paper towel or a random plate. Enter the most genius product at Menards for just $1: The 10″ Microwave Food Cover. The vented plastic item prevents food from splattering and is designed to cover standard dinner plates. It keeps food hot until served.

5 Space Saving Hangers

Another great home hack item I found on sale? These Space Saving Hangers. For $2, get six hangers, each holding up to nine garments with a rotating hook for flexible hanging. This creates ample space and helps you organize your clothes by type, keeping the wardrobe cleaner and tidier.

6 Adorable Table Lamps

Kids love these character lamps, including the Cute White Unicorn LED Table Lamp. Each is just $5 and offers three brightness levels. There is also a hippo and a bunny, each equally adorable and equipped with a touch-and-tap button for easy control. Its sturdy, durable design makes it suitable for any room in the house, especially bedrooms.

7 A Digital Slow Cooker

There are lots of kitchen gadgets on sale at Menards ahead of the holidays, including this Chefman® Digital Slow Cooker – 6 Quart for $39.99 after $5 off. The easy-to-use gadget features one-touch controls for easy slow cooking, a locking lid for leak-proof transport, and a warm setting that keeps food hot throughout the whole meal.