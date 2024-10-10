Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Money
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

These New Mega Millions Changes Improve Your Odds—But at a Price

There’s good news and bad news.

mega millions winning numbers on phone
Shutterstock
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastOct 10, 2024
Ferozan Mast
Writer
Ferozan has 20 years of experience writing and editing in the health, wellness, and celebrity realm.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Mega Millions just announced a major change to the game which is sure to shake things up. Starting April 2025, the price of a lottery ticket will go up from $2 to $5, more than doubling in price. “We expect more billion-dollar jackpots than ever before, meaning creating more billionaires and many more millionaires as the jackpots climb, plus this game will continue the important legacy of supporting great causes everywhere Mega Millions is played,” Joshua Johnston, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, says in a release. Here’s what else will improve with the game, according to officials.

RELATED: Lottery Numbers to Avoid If You Want to Win.

Better Odds To Win

A happy woman holding a handful of cash

Shutterstock

According to the Mega Millions announcement, the overhaul will result in a much improved game. Here’s what players will benefit from:

  • Improved odds to win the jackpot
  • Bigger jackpots more frequently
  • Larger starting jackpots
  • Faster growing jackpots
  • A built-in multiplier on every play, automatically improving every non-jackpot win by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X or 10X – up to $10 million for matching the five white balls
  • No breakeven prizes, meaning when a player wins, they’ll always win more than the cost of the ticket

Three Millionaires a Week

couple excited winning the lottery

Shutterstock

According to the press release, this is the second time in the history of Mega Millions that the price of a ticket has changed. “Since Mega Millions launched in 2002, it has produced six winners of billion-dollar jackpots,” the company says. “Since the last change in 2017 more than 1,200 players have become millionaires, an average of 3 millionaires per week.”

Starbucks Or Mega Millions?

A Grande Starbucks to go cup sitting on a tableiStock

Mega Millions doesn’t think the price hike will stop people from playing."Spending 5 bucks to become a millionaire or billionaire, that's pretty good," says Joshua Johnston, director of the Washington Lottery and lead director of the group that oversees Mega Millions, according to Fox 10 Phoenix. Johnston also makes the point that most people spend that much on fancy coffee. "You pay 5 bucks for your Starbucks."

RELATED: The 6 Hottest Lottery Tips From Big Winners.

Powerball Isn’t Changing

holding a powerball ticketiStock

Powerball will continue to be $2 a ticket, according to AP. So if you want cheaper tickets, there are still options.

Where Can I Play?

A man's hand holding Mega Millions Lottery blank tickets

Shutterstock

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states including Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the lottery. Lottery profits are allocated to government services and other causes such as public schools.

The Latest

Dollars cash money and paper note with text written SIDE HUSTLE on background
I'm a Hustla Baby

15 Ways to Make Cash on the Side

California PowerBall logo
Power Move

Boost Powerball Odds With Expert Tips

A senior couple looking stressed as they look over bills
Retire Right

Over 60? Watch for Financial Red Flags

A woman hand putting money coin into piggy to save money
To the Bank

Save Money Without Sacrificing Fun

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.