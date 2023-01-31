Fans Claim Martha Stewart Had Plastic Surgery After She Shares "Unfiltered" Selfies

Martha Stewart sparked online debate after sharing "unfiltered" selfies and claiming she's never had a facelift. The 81-year-old lifestyle guru took the photos while getting her hair done at the Frederic Fekkai salon, claiming her own lifestyle choices are the secret of her ageless skin. Not everyone is buying it, though—several online commenters pointed out there's a lot of cosmetic surgery that exists between no work and a full facelift (for example, fillers and Botox). Here's what Stewart had to say about it.

1 Selfie Time

Stewart says the lighting in the hair salon was so beautiful she couldn't resist taking a few selfies. "Lying in the shampoo area of @FredericFekkai the light was perfect for a new selfie!!!" Stewart captioned a photo of herself with her head leaned back against a salon sink.

2 All Natural?

Stewart looks radiant and wrinkle-free in the picture, with long eyelashes and pouty lips. "Absolutely no re-imaging!!!" Stewart said. "Skin looking good after a mostly dry January and pilates @bedfordpilates every other day. By re -imaging I meant no filtering my selfie !"

3 Professional Skincare

Stewart gave a shout-out to all the people responsible for her skin maintenance over the years in another post. "These are the other three selfies I took. My expression was better in the first one but my skin looks great in all of them. Unfiltered. No face lift. Great derms my whole life. Currently dr Daniel Belkin and dr Dhaval Bhanusali great diet. Great exercise and did I mention amazing facials @mariobadescu for the last forty years!"

4 Support From Fans

Stewart was greeted with plenty of support and admiration for her selfies. "Thank you Martha! 💚 It is an honor to take care of your skin!" Mario Badescu responded. "Don't defend your beauty,,, every time I have done your makeup I have been impressed by your beautiful skin ❤️," says makeup artist Kristofer Buckle.

5 Disbelief

Not everyone believed Stewart's looks were down to exercise, diet, and facials. "I'd respect you more if you said this is what good botox and fillers do and where you put them so others could also benefit from those treatments," one person wrote. "No one in their right mind thinks this is a real 80 year old face or you got it from Pilates." Another commenter said, "As a lifelong fan of yours, this is very sad to me … Nothing fake, authenticity is what I loved about you. At this older age you have sold your soul to the fake Instagram life."