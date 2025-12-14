7 Best Marshalls Christmas Decor Finds, According to Interior Designers

Designers reveal the best Marshalls Christmas décor finds that add luxe texture and festive style.

Home Goods, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls all have a loyal following, and for good reasons. With pricing kept affordable and a high quality selection of decorations, it’s no surprise that even the experts rely on Marshalls for the holidays. I spoke with designer and home improvement expert, Bruno Mendolini, the co-founder and VP of Sales at Tile Choices, to get his opinion on the best Christmas decorations at Marshalls this year.

1 Elevated Textural Throws

These Elevated Textural Throws for $24.99 are soft and fluffy, ideal for cozying up on the couch to watch a Christmas movie. “Design is all about layers,” Mendolini explains. “A high-quality throw blanket instantly adds cozy luxury. Look for throws in materials like chunky knit, faux fur, or a rich chenille. Choose neutral colors like cream, charcoal, or a soft winter white. This makes them versatile for the whole season, not just Christmas Day.”

2 Substantial Cast Iron Cookware

The Substantial Cast Iron Cookware for $69.99 doubles as a serving piece in a festive deep green color. “Seasonal entertaining demands high-quality serving pieces,” Mendolini said. “A festive Dutch oven is functional art for your kitchen and table. Look for enameled cast iron pieces in holiday colors like deep cranberry or forest green. They add a professional, heirloom quality to your holiday spread.”

3 Statement Tabletop Nutcrackers

The Statement Tabletop Nutcrackers for $12.99 add a festive touch to your holiday display. “The key to a good nutcracker is scale and finish,” Mendolini said. “Look for oversized figures in an unexpected colorway. A matte white or a metallic gold one feels modern, not juvenile. I recommend placing a single large one on a mantel or a console table for a dramatic focal point.”

4 Glass Ornaments

The Glass Ornaments for $7.99 add an opal effect to your tree, giving it a high end “expensive” look. “High-quality glass ornaments are a staple of luxury trees,” Mendolini said. “Marshalls often carries Made In Poland or European-made sets. These ornaments have a superior weight and true depth of color. Focus on classic shapes like droplets or simple baubles in a rich metallic. They catch the light beautifully and feel expensive in your hand.”

5 Unique-Shaped Vases or Pedestal Bowls

The Unique-Shaped Vases/Pedestal Bowls for $24.99 adds an elegant holiday touch to the display. “Every designer display needs a focal point,” Mendolini explains. “I search for vases with unexpected shapes or matte finishes. A tall, geometric vase in white or black can hold a simple bunch of pine cuttings. A large pedestal bowl can elevate simple ornaments or pinecones on a console table.”

6 Vintage-Style Framed Wall Art

This Vintage-Style Framed Wall Art of Santa for $49.99 is the ideal way to incorporate art into your seasonal decor. “Skip the overly commercial canvases,” Mendolini suggests. “Look for small framed art with a vintage or abstract holiday theme. A small print with a gold-tone or simple wooden frame adds a bespoke touch. Hang it in a powder room or prop it on a kitchen counter for an instant festive moment.”

7 Faux Greenery

Life gets busy, so incorporating some Faux Greenery for $99.99 that you don’t have to water is a win. “High-quality faux florals and greenery elevate a space quickly. Look for arrangements with dense, realistic-looking leaves and berries,” Mendolini said. “The “Martha Stewart” line often features substantial pieces. These arrangements have great height and visual weight. Place one on a buffet or entryway table to instantly fill a space with holiday cheer.”