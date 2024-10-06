This Simple Trick Will Make Your Car Smell Fresh for Weeks

Does your car smell bad, no matter how much you clean it? Lots of factors may contribute to funky smells in the car. “Water leaks, blocked AC drains, not changing the cabin air filter—these can all lead to unpleasant smells,” auto technician Mike Crossen tells Consumer Reports . While regular cleaning can make a big impact on keeping the car nice, certain tricks can make your car smell fresh for weeks—no chemicals needed. Read on to find out more.

The Secret Is In Your Kitchen Shutterstock If you want to keep your car smelling fresh for weeks without using toxic chemicals, coffee grounds will do the trick. “Whether you are a fan of coffee or not, this trick works,” says Rairdon's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Monroe. “All you need to do is leave some fresh coffee grounds in your car overnight, and they will absorb the odors. Use a can of coffee grounds with the lid open, or put some in a paper bag. Close up your car overnight or for 24 hours if you can, and the odors will disappear without leaving the scent of coffee behind.”

Stop Snacking In the Car Shutterstock What else can you do to keep the car smelling fresh? This one is obvious but too many people do it—eating in the car. “It is important that you never eat in your car, no matter what. Always remember to avoid it at any cost,” according to Big’s Mobile Detailing . “It is by far the most common way by which people get their cars smelly and generally dirty. Not eating in the car is the easiest habit you can immediately implement with low effort and can see a big difference from it. It is the action with the highest ROI.”

Don't let random items pile up in your trunk. "The trunk of your car can also be a source of unpleasant odors," according to Big's. "Clean it out regularly and make sure to remove any wet or dirty items that could cause a bad smell. You can also place a small bag of charcoal in the trunk to absorb any odors."

Try Baking Soda Shutterstock Baking soda is another useful method of cleaning your car and removing unpleasant odors. “Baking soda is one of the more common household items used for odor removal,” says Rairdon’s. “It is important that you use it correctly though, or it won’t work. It is only effective on dry surfaces, so before you open up the box, prep your car. Start by removing the mats and vacuuming up the floors and the seats to remove all the dirt, then check all the floors and seat covers for dampness. Once everything is completely dry, sprinkle the baking soda all around the inside of the car, and leave it overnight. Vacuum it up the next day, and the vehicle should smell fresh.”