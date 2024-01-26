Luke Perry Secretly Dated Madonna in the '90s, Tori Spelling Just Revealed

With the massive success of the teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210, the cast quickly became some of the hottest young actors in Hollywood. So, it's no surprise that they started hanging out with and dating other stars—including, apparently, the Queen of Pop. On a new episode of her podcast 90210MG, Tori Spelling revealed that the late Luke Perry dated Madonna in secret during the show's run, and that her co-star "confided" in her about the "Material Girl" singer.

"I will never forget him pulling me into his dressing room and telling me," Spelling told podcast co-host and 90210 co-star Jennie Garth (via Page Six). "I felt so confided in. 'Oh, my God, he's telling me about Madonna.'"

Spelling said that Perry played her a message that Madonna had left for him on his answering machine. "I was like, 'You're the coolest person in the whole world. One, cause you're Luke Perry, and two, because Madonna wants you,'" she said she responded.

Garth asked why she was never told about Perry and Madonna, and Spelling joked, "Jen, we kept these things from you because [that's something] you would want to hear."

As Page Six notes, it appears that Madonna and Perry's relationship played out early in 90210's run. The show premiered in 1990, and in 1992, a profile of Perry in Vanity Fair noted that he was friendly with Madonna and that there were dating rumors flying about the two.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

According to Vanity Fair, Madonna was set to receive an award from the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) that was going to be presented to her by Elizabeth Taylor—one of the founders of the organization. But, because Taylor became sick prior to the event, Madonna decided to asked Perry to present the award to her instead. She called him on the set of 90210, and he initially thought it was a prank.

"I know the food chain in Hollywood, and let's just say I don't come directly under Elizabeth Taylor," the actor told Vanity Fair. Perry of course agreed to present the award and, according to the magazine, "Madonna greeted him onstage with a full lip lock, and there have been romantic rumors about the two ever since."

Whatever happened between Madonna and Perry, it seems to have been short-lived. Not only is there little information out there about their relationship, but Perry got married to someone else not long after they met. He married Rachel Sharp in 1993, and they were together until 2003. Perry died in 2019 at age 52 after suffering a massive stroke.