Billy Baldwin Slams '90s Co-Star Sharon Stone's Claims: "I Have So Much Dirt on Her"

Billy Baldwin is breaking his silence following Sharon Stone's bombshell interview on the Louis Theroux Podcast, in which she opened up about an alleged incident that occurred on the set of their joint film Sliver. Despite Stone's previous mentions of the incident, those allegedly involved have remained anonymous—until now.

Previously, Stone's alleged incident between herself and an unnamed, famous producer remained somewhat of a mystery. In her 2021 memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, Stone claimed that she was pressured by a producer to sleep with one of her co-stars to further their onscreen chemistry, per Fox News. Although Stone described the producer's likeness, she never mentioned him explicitly by name.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

However, while appearing on the March 12 episode of the Louis Theroux Podcast, Stone revealed the alleged producer to be the late Robert Evans and also pointed the finger at Baldwin, who starred as her love interest in the 1993 thriller.

Having just received praise for her role on Basic Instinct, Stone explained there was immense pressure for her "to bring home another giant smash hit." Adding to her stress, Stone also claimed the Sliver big-wigs weren't convinced of her and Baldwin's onscreen chemistry.

And so, Stone said she was called into Evans' office one day to discuss the film's future, particularly as it relates to her dynamic with Baldwin.

"He's running around his office in his sunglasses, explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin's performance would get better. And we needed Billy to get better in the movie, because that was the problem," Stone recalled of their alleged meeting.

"And if I could sleep with Billy then we'd have chemistry on screen, and if I would just have sex with him, then that would save the movie," Stone continued.

The actor added that Evans allegedly referred to her as "uptight," and instructed that the only way to "get things back on track" was to go to bed with Baldwin.

Moments after Stone's interview dropped, Baldwin went on X and denied her allegations in a heated statement.

"Not sure why Sharon Stone keep talking about me all these years later? Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances?" he began.

Then, Baldwin claimed he has "so much dirt" on his '90s co-star. He recounted the time they crossed paths after the screen test, and Stone allegedly flirted with him.

"It would make her head spin," he said of the alleged "dirt," noting that he's "kept quiet."

According to Baldwin, he and Evans had also spoken privately about the pair's onscreen chemistry. Their meeting allegedly ended with Evans giving Baldwin permission to choreograph the film's sex scene.

"The story of the meeting I had with Bob Evans imploring him allow me to choreograph the final sex scene in the photo below so I wouldn't have to kiss Sharon is absolute legend," Baldwin said on X, alongside a movie still of the mentioned sex scene.

The Primary Suspect star then threatened to expose "disturbing" secrets about Stone's personal life.

"Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about Sharon?" he wrote, adding, "That might be fun."

In her interview, Stone mentioned that she had originally suggested her Basic Instincts co-star Michael Douglas for Sliver. She said Douglas was a more seasoned actor than Baldwin at the time, and the pair already had an established chemistry.

"I didn't have to [expletive] Michael Douglas. Michael could come to work and know how to hit those marks, and do that line, and rehearse and show up. Now all of a sudden I'm in the 'I have to [expletive] people' business,'" she said.

Best Life reached out to Stone's and Baldwin's respective representatives about the alleged on-set incident and will update this story with their responses.