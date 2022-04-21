When Sharon Stone asks to play your mom on your TV show, you say yes, and when she unexpectedly slaps you during a scene, you go with the flow. At least, that's how one of her co-stars explains it. Stone, 64, is an Emmy winner and an Academy Award nominee known for her roles in Casino, Basic Instinct, and many more movies during her five-decade career. With her latest role, she joins the cast of a popular HBO series as the lead character's mother. And it sounds like their scenes are going to been very tense and realistic, judging by the story her castmate just told on a talk show. Read on to find out more.

Stone joined the cast of The Flight Attendant for Season 2.

The Flight Attendant became a hit for HBO Max when it premiered last year. The show follows a troubled flight attendant, Cassie, who becomes involved in a murder case and has to try to prove that she wasn't responsible. Kaley Cuoco stars in the lead role, and during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she said that Stone reached out about the role of Cassie's mother herself, because she's a fan of the series.

"She loved Season 1 and heard we were casting my mom," Cuoco explained. "And she actually called herself, she called casting and said, 'I'd love to do this.' And casting called and said, 'We have a voicemail from Sharon Stone and she'd love to do this.' I was like, this can't be real and found out it was."

She slapped the star of the show…

Cuoco said that she and Stone shared some "very intense scenes" and that one of them was about "10 minutes long" and "very emotional," with a lot of crying. (Warning: There's some explicit language in the clip above.)ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Before we started the scene, [Stone] sat me down and she said, 'Hey, how do you feel about me touching you in this scene?'" Cuoco shared. "And I said, 'Whatever you want to do, Sharon. You are Sharon Stone. You do what you want to do. I'm just so happy you're here.' She goes, 'Great.'"

Cuoco said that at the end of the scene, Stone was "supposed to come up and say something very serious to [her] and walk out." She continued, "She's supposed to say 'I like you, but I don't love you very much.' So she says this line to me and she grabs my face and she whacks me." The actor added, "The reaction was about as real as you could get."

…Three times.

Cuoco was left shocked after Stone slapped her in the scene. She told Kimmel that her new co-star immediately apologized, saying, "Oh my God. I love you. I didn't mean to do that. It felt right for the scene!" But Cuoco wasn't bothered. "That was incredible, like whoa. … I'm like, I just got [expletive] slapped by Sharon Stone," she said.

Cuoco said that producers checked in to make sure she was OK and asked if they should tell Stone not to slap her in future takes. But, Cuoco was confident that it was a one-time thing. "I'm gonna bet money that woman's not slapping me again … We got the money take," she remembered thinking. "That's her Emmy win right there."

To her surprise, Stone slapped her again in two more takes. "Three times I got slapped!" Cuoco said.

One slap made it into the episode.

Stone slapping Cuoco was not in the script, but Cuoco made sure one of those takes was put in the episode.

"I'm like, 'You better put that slap in, because I did not get slapped three times to not put that in the show,'" she told Jimmy Kimmel. "The slap has made the episode, and you will enjoy it in Episode 6."

Cuoco also clarified that, although Stone slapped her, "She was honestly one of the most wonderful people [to work with]." Plus, Cuoco is glad to have the memory of that day. "It was insane, but one of the best stories I have ever had," she continued.

