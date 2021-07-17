See Sharon Stone's Son Now at 21 in a Rare Photo

Sharon Stone has been a Hollywood mainstay for the past 40 years. But despite starring in dozens of movies and doing hundreds of interview, Stone has managed to keep much of her personal life to herself. In fact, you probably forgot she was the mother of three boys. Recently, the actor revealed a whole lot more about her life in her 2021 memoir The Beauty of Living Twice, in which she said she was tricked into filming her infamous Basic Instinct scene without underwear and she was pressured to sleep with a co-star for the sake of onscreen chemistry. But the 63-year-old legend is now revealing the happier aspects of her life behind-the-scenes, including her role as a mother; her oldest son, Roan Bronstein Stone, even made a rare appearance with her at a gala at the Cannes Film Festival on July 16. Read on to see Stone and her oldest son now, and to find out more about her other children.

Sharon Stone's son Roan was her date for a major gala at the Cannes Film Festival.

Roan—who Stone adopted with her second husband, investigative journalist Phil Bronstein, in 2000—accompanied his mom to the amfAR Annual Cinema Against AIDS gala at the Cannes Film Festival in the South of France on July 16, clad in a navy and black tux.

Stone wore a purple gown, and the two happily posed for photos on the red carpet.

Roan recently changed his last name to be the same as his mom's.

When Bronstein and Stone divorced in 2004 after getting married in 1998, the judge ruled that Roan should primarily live with his dad, with Stone receiving visitation rights. But Roan's relationship with his mother is clearly close. In addition to attending numerous Hollywood events with her over the years, in 2019, the then 19-year-old filed to legally change his name to be Roan Bronstein Stone (he was born Roan Joseph Bronstein). According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Roan said: "I would like to take the surname of each of my parents."

It's not clear when exactly the paperwork was finalized, but in April 2020, Stone referred to him as #RoanBStone on Instagram, noting she "could not be more proud" of him.

Roan recently appeared on his first magazine cover.

In the spring of 2020, Roan appeared on the cover of Odda magazine, a biannual fashion and culture magazine that has featured other celebrity children, like Laura Dern and Ben Harper's son, Ellery Harper.

The magazine referred to Roan as "highly inquisitive and studied," noting he's a "traveler and explorer at heart." On the magazine's Instagram, they quote Roan as saying the characteristics that matter most to him are empathy and caring for one another. "Without them, we lose our humanity," he said. "Everyone has their own 'norm,' the way they live and think, and it's important to have the understanding that it's not the way the rest of the world may think."

Stone reposted multiple photos from the Odda shoot. In one, she wrote, "First magazine cover. My handsome son." Another, she captioned: "I know, EVERY Mom thinks their kid is the cutest, but come on."

Stone also has two other sons, who keep even more private.

After her divorce from Bronstein, Stone adopted two more children: Laird Vonne Stone, in 2005, and Quinn Kelly Stone, in 2006. Stone last posted a photograph of them three years ago, in 2018. (Laird is on the far left and Quinn is up front.)

In a 2015 interview with Closer Weekly, Stone talked about the challenges of motherhood. "Like every mom, there are just not enough hours in the day, especially when you're a working mom," she said, adding that she only now connects to fellow parents. "I find that it creates such an incredible meaning and such a compelling sense of intimacy and understanding that it's hard to relate to people that don't have children."

As her boys have grown up, Stone has been sure to have honest conversations with them about some of the darker parts of her childhood and earlier days in Hollywood. "We really talk frankly," she said in a 2021 interview with The New Yorker. "They know everything that I've been through."

