While Ezra Miller's version of Barry Allen, a.k.a. The Flash, was introduced to the current cinematic DC universe back in 2016 in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and has been a supporting presence in several other movies, it was always the plan that the character would own the spotlight in a solo showcase. But plans to release The Flash in 2023 have reportedly been put on pause, as the actor has been embroiled in some legal issues. Miller, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, was in the news for an unfortunate reason this past week, and a Rolling Stone report claims that the studios behind their upcoming projects are in the process of responding. Read on to find out why Miller is in hot water and why a source told the outlet that they had "frequent meltdowns" making the latest DC film.

Miller was arrested last month in Hawaii.

On March 28, an incident in a karaoke bar led to Miller, who is 29, being arrested. According to the Associated Press, authorities said that the actor "yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts," because the song a couple was singing, "Shallow" by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, "aggravated" them. It was then reported that Miller had already had the police called on them in Hawaii 10 times for various disturbances before the arrest.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

After being charged with disorderly conduct and harassment and released on bail, Miller allegedly broke into the bedroom of the couple with whom they were staying, stole money and credit cards, and threatened them. The couple filed for a restraining order.

This isn't the first time they've made headlines for erratic behavior.

In April of 2020, a video of Miller appearing to choke a woman and throw her to the ground began circulating on social media, leaving fans unsure of whether it was a joke or a serious altercation. As reported by Variety, a representative of the bar in Reykjavik, Iceland where the incident took place confirmed that it was not staged, and that Miller was removed from the premises after being angered by "quite pushy" fans.

A more recent video, which Miller posted to their own Instagram account, confused fans yet again. In January, Miller shared a video of themselves (now deleted) seeming to threaten a chapter of the Ku Klux Klan in a North Carolina town. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Miller gives no indication as to what might have happened to lead them to post the video, and there's no evidence that there's an active KKK chapter in the town that they mention.

Their behavior may impact their upcoming movies.

Miller, who broke out in the early 2010s with We Need to Talk About Kevin and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, is a part of two major movie universes. They've played The Flash in four DC movies so far (and made cameos on two DC TV shows), and they're involved in the Wizarding World as well, playing Credence Barebone in the Fantastic Beasts series, including the third installment, which just hit theaters this week. Both franchises are owned by Warner Bros.

According to a Rolling Stone report (via Page Six), Warner Bros. and DC executives held an "emergency meeting" last week in order to address Miller's recent issues. A source told Rolling Stone that it was decided that, for now, Miller would not make any public appearances to promote their movies and that all projects involving Miller would be paused.

Neither Warner Bros. nor DC opted to comment on the report. Miller has not made any public comment since their arrest.

A source says Miller struggled during filming of The Flash.

The Flash, which is supposedly due out next year, is now in post-production, meaning that filming (aside from any possible reshoots) is finished. A source from the set claimed to Rolling Stone that, while Miller never became violent during the shoot, they did experience "frequent meltdowns" and seemed as though they were "losing it."

"Ezra would get a thought in [their] head and say, 'I don't know what I'm doing,'" the insider said to the outlet.

As noted by Den of Geek, The Flash has been something of a troubled project since it was announced, going through several possible directors before Andy Muschietti (It) finally took the reins.

Until the studios behind the movie publicly announce their plans, it's unclear when and how it will move forward. But fans of the long-running TV version of The Flash are already campaigning for their Barry Allen, Grant Gustin, to replace Miller in the film, as unlikely as a total recast would be at this point.

