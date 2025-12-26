Score deep year-end Lowe’s deals on decor, tools, appliances, and essentials now.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Christmas is over, but Lowe’s is the gift that keeps on giving well into the new year. This week, there are so many fantastic finds at the home improvement store, ranging from items on serious sale to things you are likely in desperate need of post-holidays. What should you buy? From Christmas decorations for 75 percent off to batteries, here are 6 Lowe’s finds to grab before the year is over.

1 Get Everything You Need for Spring

Greenworks 1800-PSI 1.2-GPM Cold Water Electric Pressure washer with 2 Spray Tips is just $79 through February 1. “I bought the Greenworks 3000 PSI 2.0 GPM pressure washer about a month ago, and it has completely changed how I clean everything around my home. The power is incredible — it blasts away grime, dirt, and even old stains without needing any harsh chemicals. I’ve used it for washing my car, driveway, patio furniture, and siding, and it performs like a professional-grade machine every single time,” a shopper gushes. “Overall, this is hands down one of the best tools I’ve added to my home setup. Greenworks really nailed it with this model — durable, easy to use, and seriously effective. Highly recommend it to anyone who wants pro-level cleaning power without the noise or hassle of gas.”

2 Don’t Forget Batteries

Twas the day after Christmas, and all through the house, all the kids were complaining, “There aren’t enough batteries for all of our gifts.” That doesn’t rhyme, but it’s probably true. Now is the time to stock up on batteries at Lowe’s. Get the Energizer MAX Alkaline AA Batteries ( 8 -Pack) or Duracell Coppertop Alkaline AA Batteries ( 24 -Pack), which will be on sale for $4.20 off until the last day of the year.

RELATED: 8 Things Lowe’s Shoppers Can Get for Free.

3 Christmas Decorations Up to 75 Percent Off

Now is the time to get great deals on holiday decorations. Lowe’s has marked down Christmas trees, ornaments, lights, and more, up to 75 percent off. For example, the bestselling Holiday Living 7.5-ft Hayden pine Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree with Twinkling Multicolor LED Lights is 75 percent off, just $82, down from $328.

4 New Year, New Toilet

Freshen up your bathroom with a new toilet. The KOHLER Elliston White Elongated Chair height 12-in Rough-In WaterSense 1.28 GPF Soft Close 2-piece Toilet is $60 off, on sale for $199. “Never thought I would geek out about a toilet,” writes one shopper. “So far so good. It is really cool, the water channel is open, making it so much easier to clean. For men, don’t flush while sitting down. You will thank me for that later, I promise.”

5 Appliances Are Also on Sale

Lowe’s is running a major promotion on major appliances, marking them down up to 50 percent. Get this Whirlpool 24.6-cu ft Standard-Depth 36-in Wide Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Water and Ice Dispenser ( Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Finish ) for a staggering $700 off, bringing the price down to $999. “Stylish and functional,” writes a shopper. “Very well made, fantastic water and ice dispensers, well lit, spacious refrigerator part, convenient and plenty on freezer side too,” adds another.

Make sure you have everything for all your 2026 projects. This CRAFTSMAN VERSASTACK 242 -Piece Standard (SAE) and Metric Mechanics Tool Set with Hard Case is on sale for $99 from $219 through the end of the year. “Has got alot of tools for the price .very convenient to carry an put in the trunk for emergencies crastman has always been a tool u can depend on for not being durable and affordable,” one shopper says.