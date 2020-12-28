Lori Loughlin Was Released From Prison But Her Sentence Still Isn't Over

Two months after starting her sentence, Lori Loughlin has been released from prison. As reported by CNN, the Full House star served two months in the Federal Correction Institute in Dublin, California, a sentence that began on Oct. 30. But while Loughlin's prison time is complete, her sentence isn't over just yet. Loughlin was also sentenced to supervision, community service, and a large fine.

Read on to see what Loughlin has to do now, and what the scandal has meant for her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.



Loughlin pled guilty in May.

On May 22, Loughlin pled guilty to one charge of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. She and Giannulli had paid $500,000 as part of a scam to get their two daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli, accepted to the University of Southern California. The scam's mastermind, Rick Singer, got the young women into the school as recruits to the crew team, even though they were not actually rowers.

Loughlin was given two months in prison, among other sentences.

For her plea deal, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service, and a $150,000 fine. People reports that Loughlin has already paid the fine.

Her husband faces a longer sentence.

Giannulli also took part in a plea deal. He pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud. The designer was sentenced to five months in prison, two years of supervised release, 250 hours of community service, and a $250,000 fine. The Associated Press reports that prosecutors said Giannulli was "the more active participant in the scheme" and that Loughlin "took a less active role, but was nonetheless fully complicit."

Loughlin spoke out during her sentencing.

"I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process," she said at her virtual sentencing in August. "In doing so I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children. But in reality, it only undermined and diminished my daughters' abilities and accomplishments."

She also commented on how her actions contributed to inequality that already exists. "More broadly, and more importantly, I now understand that my decision helped exacerbate existing inequalities in society generally, and the higher education system more specifically."

Olivia Jade commented on the situation herself.

During an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk in early December, Olivia Jade opened up about the admissions scandal. She said she wasn't able to speak to her parents when they began their sentences and she also talked a lot about her privilege and not realizing that the situation was wrong at first.

"That's embarrassing within itself that I walked around my whole 20 years of life not realizing like, you have insane privilege," she said. "You're like the poster child of white privilege, and you had no idea."

