Culture

Linda Gray Played Sue Ellen Ewing on "Dallas." See Her Now at 81.

The actor reprised the character in the 2012 series reboot.

By Nicole Pomarico
January 9, 2022
By Nicole Pomarico
January 9, 2022

In 1978, Dallas premiered, and it would go on to be one of TV's longest-running dramas. With an ensemble cast that included Patrick Duffy, Barbara Bel Geddes, Victoria Principal, and Jim Davis, the series lasted for 14 seasons before coming to an end in 1992. As the show began, fans were introduced to the Ewing family, the wealthy owners of a lucrative oil company. The family's eldest son, J.R. (Larry Hagman), was married to Sue Ellen Ewing, who was played by Linda Gray. She remained on the show for 12 seasons.

Before Gray left, however, Sue Ellen became the CEO of Ewing Oil, making her a very powerful character. And she wasn't killed off, making it possible for Gray to reprise the role decades later. The actor is now 81; read on to find out what she's been doing since the show and why she wanted to be a part of the reboot.

RELATED: Sheree J. Wilson Played April Stevens Ewing on Dallas. See Her Now at 63.

Gray returned as Sue Ellen in the Dallas reboot.

Jesse Metcalfe, Brenda Strong, Patrick Duffy, Linda Gray, Josh Henderson and Julie Gonzalo in 2013
Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic

In 2012, a new continuation of Dallas premiered on TNT, and Gray was a part of it. In fact, she told Broadway World that accepting the offer was a no-brainer.

"When they asked us to come back, it was as if [Sue Ellen] had kind of been hanging out for 20 years," she said. "And everything fell right into place. I think when you do something for so long, it's kind of embedded in your DNA at that point, and you just sort of step into it."

Her onscreen ex, Hagman, was another actor who came on board for the revival. Sadly, he passed away in November 2012, after filming a season and a half. The character was also laid to rest, and filming J.R.'s funeral wasn't easy on Gray or the rest of his long-time co-stars.

"It was hard for all of us because we'd all been working with Larry. And we knew he was frail. We knew. And Patrick [Duffy] and I knew more than most. So that was hard," she told the outlet. "The writers and producers were great. They were so sensitive and they listened to us about how it would be. I mean, it couldn't have been more lovely."

She's worked with organizations addressing world hunger.

Linda Gray in 2014
Don Arnold/WireImage

Gray served as a U.S. Goodwill Ambassador from 1997 to 2011 and has also partnered with organizations including Meals on Wheels and Nourish the Children in Malawi, where she helped distribute food in villages.

"There is something that changes in you when you hand someone a package," Gray told Life Stories Productions. "That you know that they don't have any food, and they're going to have food for a month with this little package that costs Americans maybe $22."

Gray continues to champion organizations she believes in, including Baby2Baby, which helps provide children in need with essentials like food and diapers.

She has continued acting both on screen and on stage.

Linda Gray in 2020
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Since the Dallas revival ended in 2014, Gray has appeared in TV series including Hilton Head Island and Hollyoaks, along with taking on roles in movies including Intuitions and Grand-Daddy Daycare. When she's not acting on camera, she's performing on stage. In the early '00s, for example, Gray played Mrs. Robinson in The Graduate on the West End in London, later filling in for Kathleen Turner in the role on Broadway.

Playing Mrs. Robinson was a bit of a full circle moment for Gray, too—her legs were actually the ones photographed and famously featured on the poster for the movie.

"I think she was absent that day," she explained on Anderson Live in 2013. "I got paid $25. For one leg, that was good."

For more celebrity news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

She was married and raised two children.

Linda Gray with husband Ed Thrasher and children Jeff and Kehly in 1982
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Gray was married to photographer and artist Ed Thrasher from 1962 to 1983 and they had two children: Kehly, 55, and Jeff, who passed away in 2020 at 56 years old after battling leukemia.

"He was the kindest, funniest, sweetest human being… he brought the world such love and was loved by everyone! May his journey be a magical one," she wrote on Instagram when she shared the sad news with her fans.

The actor is also a grandmother of two and has posted proudly about her grandchildren on social media.

RELATED: Charlene Tilton Played Lucy on Dallas. See Her Now at 62.

Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico is a pop culture and entertainment writer. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • Exterminator spraying baseboards of home
    Exterminator spraying baseboards of home
    Smarter Living

    If You See This Bug, Call an Exterminator Now

    They could be causing major damage.

  • Woman talking virtually to doctor holding throat
    Woman talking virtually to doctor holding throat
    Health

    If You Talk Like This, Get a Cancer Screening

    Don't dismiss this subtle symptom, experts say.

  • Man talking to doctor about being screened for diabetes
    Man talking to doctor about being screened for diabetes
    Health

    85 Percent of Prediabetics Have This in Common

    "Don't let the 'pre' fool you," warns the CDC.

  • A young couple looking into each other's eyes
    A young couple looking into each other's eyes
    Relationships

    People With This Eye Color Are Most Attractive

    A new study finds these peepers really pop.

  • Joyce DeWitt, John Ritter, and Suzanne Somers at CBS Studios Hollywood in 1978
    Joyce DeWitt, John Ritter, and Suzanne Somers at CBS Studios Hollywood in 1978
    Culture

    "Three's Company" Stars Didn't Talk for Years

    It was decades before they made up.

  • Hands of woman about to send text.
    Hands of woman about to send text.
    Smarter Living

    Never End a Text Message Like This

    You don't want to come across as rude!

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group