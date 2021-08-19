Grocery shopping is something we all do in one way another—whether it's running to the corner market to grab a few things so you can whip up dinner, or hitting a major supermarket to stock up for the week. But have you ever asked yourself if you trust the stores you shop at? You might want to do just that because according to a recent Axios Harris Poll, some of the biggest brands in the grocery game have better—or worse—reputations among consumers in the U.S. than others. That's why we set out to find the least trusted grocery chain included on a list of the 100 most recognizable companies in the country.

The Axios Harris Poll 100, based on an annual survey of 42,935 Americans, used a two-step process to rank the reputations of some of biggest brands in the U.S. First, the survey determined the public's "top-of-mind awareness of companies that either excel or falter in society," deeming them the 100 "most visible companies." They were then rated by a second group of Americans using seven key dimensions of reputation—affinity, ethics, growth, products/service, citizenship, vision, and culture. The brands were scored on a 100-point scale where the lower the score meant the poorer the reputation.

From the 100 brands ranked, which included everything from media companies to wireless carriers, we picked out the six grocery chains on the list and ranked them from highest score to lowest (or, best reputation to worst). Read on to discover the most—and least—trusted grocery chains in the country.

RELATED: This Is the Least Trusted Retailer in the U.S. Right Now, Data Shows.

1 Costco

Reputation score (out of 100): 80.1

This warehouse value giant—known just as well for its grocery offerings as it is for its affordable electronics—had the highest reputation score of all the grocery chains on the list of the 100 most visible companies.

In addition to an overall score of 80.1, which is considered "excellent," Costco scored high marks across the board, especially in the culture category, earning an 88.1, the third highest score in that category out of all 100 companies on the list.

RELATED: These Items Are Disappearing From Costco Stores.

2 Wegmans

Reputation score (out of 100): 79.2

This stalwart of the grocery store segment came in just behind Costco, and while its overall reputation score of 79.2 wasn't quite enough to land the chain in the "excellent" category, it is still considered "very good" by the poll's standards.

That said, Wegmans did slip a bit in the overall ranks of all 100 companies, dropping from number 6 last year to number 13 this year.

3 Publix

Reputation score (out of 100): 78.2

Publix also received a "very good" overall reputation score of 78.2, but also dropped in the ranks from number 4 last year to number 23 this year.

Publix's worst score of all the seven pillars each company was rated on was in the citizenship category where it earned a 74.6, though that is still considered to be a "good" score in the poll's parameters.

4 Kroger

Reputation score (out of 100): 77.5

Another "very good" score for a grocery chain that has stood the test of time. Kroger ranked number 30 out of all 100 companies—down 21 spots from last year when they came in at number 9—and locked in the fourth spot on our list of six grocery chains.

Like Publix, Kroger's lowest score (74.2 and still considered "good") came in the citizenship category.

For more helpful shopping tips delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

5 Target

Reputation score (out of 100): 76.0

Target is the last brand whose overall reputation score meets the criteria to be considered "very good." However, it is also the first on the list to climb the ranks from last year's position. In 2020, Target found itself ranked number 51 out of all 100 companies, but in 2021 the bullseye brand jumped up 10 spots to number 41.

6 Walmart

Reputation score (out of 100): 69.7

Coming in last place amongst the six grocery chains on the list of 100 most visible companies is Walmart. While the retail and grocery giant's overall reputation score is high enough to be considered "fair" by the poll, it is low enough to earn last place on our list and rank 83 out of all 100 companies.

According to the poll's results, culture is where Walmart needs to make its biggest strides to improve, as the company scored a 64.5 in that category, which is considered "poor."

On a positive note, the company did jump up two spots from last year's overall reputation ranking of 85.

RELATED: If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns.