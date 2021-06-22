Smarter Living

If You Live in These States, Report This Bug to Local Officials

The kissing bug carries a disease that can be deadly.

By Allie Hogan
June 22, 2021
Allie Hogan
By Allie Hogan
June 22, 2021

There are a handful of disease-carrying bugs that are widely regarded as dangerous nuisances, including dreaded pests like mosquitoes and ticks. But there are also lesser-known disease-carrying bugs, like the triatoma, also known as the "kissing bug." It's been spotted in at least 26 U.S. states, and it carries a disease that affects hundreds of thousands of people in the country. Recently, one state's health department asked that people notify local officials immediately if they see this insect.

RELATED: 7 Things Bringing Wasps to Your Yard, Experts Say.

On June 14, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services alerted the public to the threat of the kissing bug, specifically the Eastern blood-sucking conenose variation of the creature. Kissing bugs are just under an inch long and can be identified by their signature black, flattened bodies, and the reddish-orange marks on the sides of their abdomen.

Officials in the state say that if you see a kissing bug, you should try to catch it. And if you believe someone was bitten by one, you can contact the DHHS Vector-Borne Disease Program. But Nebraska isn't the only state plagued by these nefarious bugs. Those who live elsewhere should contact their state's department of health services if they have a kissing bug encounter.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The reason kissing bugs pose a threat to humans is because more than half of them carry a parasite called Trypanosoma cruzi (T. cruzi), which can result in Chagas disease, a potentially fatal infection for both people and animals. While the majority of kissing bugs carry the parasite, infection is fairly uncommon, because transmission of Chagas disease is only passed on through defecation. "Some kinds of kissing bugs poop while they are feeding; if a person scratches the kissing bug feces into the bite, then the person can get sick," according to the experts at Texas A&M University. "The parasite can also enter the body through the mouth or eye if someone touches their mouth or eye with a dirty hand."

The statement from Nebraska's DHHS directs anyone who's seen kissing bugs in their home or thinks they may have been bitten by one to talk to their doctor about getting tested for Chagas disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 300,000 people in the U.S. have Chagas disease, and one in three of those people experience a heart attack, stroke, or sudden death due to the illness. The CDC estimates that Chagas disease is responsible for approximately 10,000 deaths per year worldwide.

The researchers at Texas A&M University report that 11 different types of kissing bugs have been found in the U.S. Read on for a full list of states where this dangerous critter has been found.

RELATED: If You Live in These States, Don't Drive With Your Windows Down, Officials Warn.

1
Alabama

birmingham, alabama, roads, city background, greenery
Von BJ Ray / Shutterstock

2
Arizona

Arizona
Shutterstock

3
Arkansas

green trees and Hamilton Lake at sunset in Garland County, Arkansas
Shutterstock

4
Delaware

The aerial view of the beach town, fishing port and waterfront residential homes along the canal Lewes Delaware
Shutterstock

5
Florida

aerial view of stuart, florida
Noah Densmore / Shutterstock

6
Georgia

Georgia
Shutterstock

7
Ohio

Columbus, Ohio
Shutterstock

8
Illinois

cityscape of houses and shops downtown Galena, Illinois
Shutterstock

9
Indiana

The skyline of Indianapolis, Indiana
iStock

10
Kansas

buildings and the Cooper dome in the downtown area of Topeka, Kansas
Shutterstock

11
Kentucky

cityscape photo of downtown Lexington, Kentucky at night
iStock

12
Louisiana

cityscape photo of downtown Baton Rouge, Louisiana at night
iStock

13
Maryland

Silver Spring is an unincorporated community in Montgomery County, Maryland, United States.
DenisTangneyJr / iStock

14
Missouri

The skyline of St. Louis, Missouri
iStock

15
Montana

Montana
Shutterstock

16
Nebraska

Downtown Omaha Nebraska Drone Photo
iStock

17
New Jersey

view of paterson, new jersey, near garret mountain reservation
quiggyt4 / Shutterstock

18
New Mexico

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA streets at dusk.
iStock

19
North Carolina

city skyline of Durham, North Carolina
iStock

20
Oklahoma

The skyline of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Shutterstock

21
Pennsylvania

landscape photo of Forest County, Pennsylvania
Shutterstock

22
South Carolina

mountains and trees along Pinnacle Lake in Greenville, South Carolina at sunet
Shutterstock

23
Tennessee

Tennessee
Shutterstock

24
Texas

cityscape photo of downtown Plano, Texas
iStock

25
Virginia

The skyline of Richmond, Virginia at sunset.
iStock

26
West Virginia

snowshoe mountain snowshoe west virginia
Shutterstock

RELATED: If You See This Bug, You Need to Vacuum It Up Immediately, Experts Say.

Allie Hogan
Allie Hogan is a Brooklyn based writer currently working on her first novel. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • woman lying on bed at home unhappy and sleepless at night feeling overwhelmed suffering depression problem and insomnia
    woman lying on bed at home unhappy and sleepless at night feeling overwhelmed suffering depression problem and insomnia
    Health

    This Nightly Issue Doubles Heart Disease Risk

    If you notice this in bed, your risk is higher.

  • Michelle Pfeiffer
    Michelle Pfeiffer
    Culture

    Michelle Pfeiffer Shares Photo With Daughter

    See a rare picture with her oldest child.

  • Poznan, Poland, 3.09.2019. Close up on woman's hands holding tablet with Amazon logo. Young woman using tablet with Amazon logo on the screen at cozy home on sofa in living room.
    Poznan, Poland, 3.09.2019. Close up on woman's hands holding tablet with Amazon logo. Young woman using tablet with Amazon logo on the screen at cozy home on sofa in living room.
    Smarter Living

    Amazon Just Banned These 3 Popular Brands

    They violated one of the marketplace's policies.

  • dad joke
    dad joke
    Smarter Living

    150 Dad Jokes So Bad They're Hilarious

    Did you hear the one about the funny father?

  • James Michael Tyler as Gunther in "Friends"
    James Michael Tyler as Gunther in "Friends"
    Health

    "Friends" Star Warns Men to Do This

    This is his advice after a cancer diagnosis.

  • A young woman receiving a COVID-19 vaccine from a healthcare worker
    A young woman receiving a COVID-19 vaccine from a healthcare worker
    Health

    The One Way to Tell If Your Vaccine Worked

    Doctors say this is how you can check.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group