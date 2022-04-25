Jamie Lee Curtis Swears by This $4 Product to Look Younger

Ask anyone about Jamie Lee Curtis and they'll tell you she's a phenomenal actor known for her iconic roles in movies like Halloween, Trading Places, and True Lies. But there's one film the 63-year-old starred in back in 1985 that pretty much sums up the state of her complexion decades later: Perfect. How exactly does the Scream Queen age so gracefully? Turns out, a $4 product is one of the secrets to her flawless face. Read on to find out which affordable skincare item she's been using her whole life, along with her other advice on aging.

Curtis keeps her face clean with an inexpensive product.

When asked for her beauty secret, Curtis told Today, "You ready? It's going to shake you to your core." In addition to Nivea products, water, and sleep, the actor swears by Sea Breeze Astringent, telling Today, "I've been using that my whole life."

Why so shocking? The Classic Clean Original Formula is available for just $4 a bottle. According to the brand's official website, Sea Breeze formulas—like traditional astringents—include alcohol to fight and reduce acne. Unlike others, however, Sea Breeze formulas "feature natural oils enhancing the soothing and refreshing cleansing experience." And Curtis isn't the only believer—despite the product's cheap price tag, Amazon reviews confirm "this stuff is amazing" and "this is real thing."

The actor doesn't actually care for expensive products.

One look at the rare selfies that the Freaky Friday actor posts on Instagram and you'd think her routine would cost a fortune. But Curtis told Today she's learned her lesson after falling prey to advertising for pricey products. "I spent $800 on a big jar of a cream," she revealed. "It didn't do anything! It doesn't do anything! The truth of the matter is, it doesn't do anything for you. It's a scam to make money."

In fact, expensive products aren't the only indulgence she calls out. In a 2021 interview with Vanity Fair, Curtis got candid about plastic surgery. She revealed that she tried plastic surgery, and it ended up getting her addicted to Vicodin—a habit she ultimately kicked. "The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty. Once you mess with your face, you can't get it back," she told the magazine.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Curtis has another beauty secret: no mirrors.

In 2018, Curtis shared with Good Housekeeping that she doesn't look in the mirror. "When I get out of the shower, I have a choice: I can dry myself off looking in the mirror, or I can dry myself off with my back to it," she said. "I turn my back to the mirror, and I feel great! I don't want women to hate themselves, because I think women are extraordinary."

If you read any of her Instagram captions, you'd know Curtis is not a fan of selfies either—and hopefully, those younger than her take note. According to the Child Mind Institute, the average woman between 16 and 25 years old spends over five hours a week taking selfies, a habit that can lead to "selfie dysmorphia."

There's one word she'd like to strike from our vocabulary.

With her disdain for everything from plastic surgery to expensive skincare to selfies, it's no wonder the beloved actor wants "anti-aging" to be a phrase of the past. During a conversation with Maria Shriver for the Radically Reframing Aging Summit, Curtis said, "I am pro-aging. I want to age with intelligence and grace and dignity and verve and energy."

She doesn't want to hide from her age as if it's a bad thing, she explained. "We're all learning that people are on fire from it. It's an inside job, we're so confused on the outside, but the joy of being my age is an inside infrastructure," Curtis added.

