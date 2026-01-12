I’ve Tried Every Expensive Bed Sheet Brand and Only Sleep on This Target Brand

After testing luxury sheets for years, this Target set is the only one I sleep on.

I have been writing about home goods, including mattresses and bedding, for decades. This means I have tried pretty much every set of sheets and duvet cover imaginable, ranging from Aldi and IKEA to Brooklinen and even super-expensive, luxurious brands like FRETTE. Here’s the thing: I have slept on cheap sheets that had me sleeping like a baby, and pricy ones that made me squirm all night long. People can tell you that “you get what you pay for” or that it’s “all about the thread count,” but in my experience, that isn’t the case. You might not believe me, but of all the sheet sets in my linen closet, which is packed to the brim with name-brand options, there is only one that I sleep on every night. And, it’s from Target‘s Casaluna collection.

I purchased my first set of Casaluna sheets about a year ago during a major sale. I wanted to get my son a new set of sheets, but there were a few issues. First, he is super picky about fabrics. He really only likes a crisp, cotton feel. I tried getting him bamboo sheets, and then sateen, but he hated both as they felt “too slippery.” He also gets hot at night, so he needs a breathable sheet.

After reading some positive reviews and seeing they were on sale, I picked up a set of Casaluna 400-thread-count percale sheets in white at my local store. I always gravitate toward white sheets, btw, as you can bleach them and they look new. My instant reaction upon running my fingers across them was shock: They felt just like hotel sheets that were triple the price!

I bought him a set, washed them, and put them on his full bed. He was ecstatic. “They feel so good,” he told me. I couldn’t have agreed more. Every night, as I would put him to bed, I felt the crisp, soft, and cool-to-the-touch material. I got major sheet envy. So, I purchased a few sets for myself. Now, they are all I sleep in.

I will say, the reviews are mixed on the Target website. However, percale is an acquired taste. If you appreciate thick, crisp cotton sheets that you can wash on repeat and only get softer, you will love them. If you want something sleeker and more satiny, stick to sateen. Multiple Redditors agree with me. There are countless positive reviews, with shoppers noting they wash well without pilling or fraying.

My advice? The next time Target runs a Casaluna bedding sale, stock up. I am constantly checking the website because I want to get an additional set. The sets start at $90 for a full and go up to $120 for a king. They also come in a range of colors. I, of course, recommend the white.