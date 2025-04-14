IRS Extends Tax Deadline for 12 States—Do You Qualify?

Tomorrow is April 15, National Tax Day—the deadline for most Americans to pay their federal and state taxes. But for some people living in certain areas throughout the country, that deadline has been extended by the IRS.

Anyone who is in a state that has been struggling with the effects of natural disasters has until May 1, 2025 to file their 2024 taxes—and three states have until the fall. Here's exactly who qualifies and where, along with some tips if you're scrambling to file before your deadline hits.

RELATED: 6 Tax Filing Tips for Retirees, According to Finance Experts

12 States Are Getting a Tax Filing Extension

According to the IRS, the automatic extension to file on Thursday, May 1, 2025, applies to taxpayers in places that have recently been declared disaster areas by FEMA.

The qualifying states and counties are:

Alabama

Florida

Georgia

North Carolina

South Carolina

In Alaska, the City and Borough of Juneau

In New Mexico, Chaves County

In New Mexico, Chaves County In Tennessee, Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties

In Tennessee, Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties In Virginia, Albemarle, Appomattox, Bedford, Bland and Botetourt counties; Bristol City; Buchanan, Buckingham, Carroll and Charlotte counties; Covington City; Craig County; Danville City; Dickenson and Floyd counties; Galax City; Giles, Grayson, Greene, Lee, Madison, Montgomery and Nelson counties; Norton City; Patrick, Pittsylvania and Pulaski counties; Radford City; Roanoke City; Roanoke, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe counties

In addition, the following three states now have until the fall to file:

Los Angeles County in California has until Oct. 15, 2025, to file due to the January wildfires

Kentucky has until Nov. 3, 2025

In West Virginia, Boone, Greenbrier, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers, Wayne and Wyoming counties have until Nov. 3, 2025

Finally, those affected by recent terrorist attacks in Israel have been granted until September 30, 2025 to file and pay their taxes.

"If your IRS address of record is in an area declared a disaster by FEMA, you'll receive automatic relief—no need to apply," the IRS explained on its Tax Relief in Disaster Situations page. Meaning: You don't need to sign up to enjoy these extensions.

That said, if you still need more time, you can file an additional extension via Form 4868 (available on the IRS's site) by tomorrow, April 15, 2025.

"It's important to note that this extension only applies to filing, not to making payments—the tax due is still expected to be paid by May 1, 2025," the IRS writes.

"This extra filing time will push the deadline to October 15, 2025 for those who submit a timely extension request."

RELATED: 6 Tax Return Secrets From Accountants

Tips If You're Filing Your Taxes Late

While most of the country should be prepared to file their taxes by tomorrow's deadline, the IRS provides advice for avoiding interest and late payment penalties on its site for those who are cutting it close or have been allowed an extension.

These tips include free resources that can help you with your taxes, such as IRS Direct File, a free filing service that's available to people in 25 eligible states. This service will remain available through Oct. 15, 2025.

There's also an Interactive Tax Assistant, which you can ask any tough tax law questions and get informed responses. Plus, the IRS offers payment plans for those who need assistance affording their dues. The plans available are either short or long-term and have some restrictions in order to qualify.