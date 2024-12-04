Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Weight Loss
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

Inflatable Gastric Balloons May Be the New Frontier in Weight-Loss, Research Shows

The treatment could be a viable option for those who can't tolerate weight-loss drugs.

closeup of a woman showing her weight loss by pulling out her loose jeans
Shutterstock
Dana Schulz
By Dana SchulzDec 04, 2024
Dana Schulz
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
Dana Schulz is an experienced editor, writer, and content strategist who is just as likely to be crunching the ...
See Full Bio
Follow:

Device: OSIRIS: Oscillating satiety induction and regulation intragastric system

Mayo Clinic: Intragastric balloon

Back in the early 2000s, Gastric Band Surgery (LAP-Band) was seen as the new frontier in weight loss. However, by 2019, it accounted for only 0.9 percent of all bariatric procedures due to smaller-than-expected weight-loss results and a high rate of complications, according to Columbia Surgery. It's been replaced by other surgical interventions, mainly sleeve gastrectomy, which "removes most of the stomach—reducing the size of the stomach and simultaneously reducing the production of the hunger hormone ghrelin," Columbia explains.

Of course, today's weight-loss drugs offer a non-invasive alternative, with an estimated 15.5 million Americans taking these injectable medications. But they come with side effects, too: Everything from stomach paralysis to erectile dysfunction has been reported.

If you'd prefer to avoid the potential side effects of drugs such as Wegovy but would also like a less permanent option than many surgeries, a new weight-loss treatment performed with inflatable gastric balloons could be an option.

RELATED: Doctor Says Ozempic Raises Certain Health Risks by Up to 900%.

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) recently published a paper about the merits of this new treatment.

"The basic concept is we can have this balloon that is dynamic, so it would be inflated right before a meal and then you wouldn't feel hungry. Then it would be deflated in between meals," said Giovanni Traverso, PhD, an associate professor of mechanical engineering at MIT, a gastroenterologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and the senior author of the study, in a press release.

An intragastric balloon procedure already exists as a temporary weight-loss solution. However, in this treatment, the balloon is never deflated, which can cause the stomach to get used to the feeling of fullness and, therefore, stall weight loss.

"To overcome that limitation, MIT engineers have designed a new type of gastric balloon that can be inflated and deflated as needed," notes the press release. "In an animal study, they showed that inflating the balloon before a meal caused the animals to reduce their food intake by 60 percent."

All gastric balloons are filled with saline and placed in the stomach. They are typically inserted nonsurgically by moving a catheter and endoscope down the throat and into the stomach.

The new method, however, would require an incision in the abdominal wall. Once the balloon is inserted, it will be connected to an external controller with the pump that's attached to the skin.

The researchers liken this to a patient who has a feeding tube. "We know that we can keep tubes in for years, so there is already precedent for other systems that can stay in the body for a very long time. That gives us some confidence in the longer-term compatibility of this system," Traverso said.

RELATED: Adding 2 Key Things to Your Diet Can Help You Lose Nearly 13% of Body Weight, Study Shows.

Neil Zixun Jia, PhD, the lead author of the paper, noted that with typical gastric balloons, significant weight-loss results are usually not seen for six months or more. "We will have to evaluate our device in a similar or longer time span to prove it really works better," he said.

If further studies prove the efficacy of inflatable gastric balloons, the treatment could be a viable option for many patients.

"For certain patients who are higher-risk, who cannot undergo surgery, or did not tolerate the medication or had some other contraindication, there are limited options," Traverso pointed out. "Traditional gastric balloons are still being used, but they come with a caveat that eventually the weight loss can plateau, so this is a way of trying to address that fundamental limitation."

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

TAGS:
News
Health Advice
Sources referenced in this article

Device: OSIRIS: Oscillating satiety induction and regulation intragastric system

Mayo Clinic: Intragastric balloon

The Latest

A smiling man holding a blood sugar meter and giving the thumbs up

Blood Sugar Stabilized in One Bite—The Recommended Snack

A woman looking at art of a brain with cogs and arrows sketch on a concrete wall

The Brain Boosting Ritual Neuroscientists Want You to Try

weight-loss drug injection pens

Weight-Loss Drugs Can Protect Your Kidneys and Colon

woman stepping on the scale

50-Year-Old Woman Loses 116 Pounds

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.