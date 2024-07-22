How to Screen Record on a Mac, According to Apple Experts

Picture this: You're trying to explain a complex software glitch to a colleague or show a friend how you beat a new level in your favorite computer game. Instead of having them stand over your shoulder or fumbling through lengthy emails or texts, screen recording provides the visual aid you need to capture every detail and communicate with crystal clarity. Whether you're aiming to streamline your workflow, impress your boss, or just make life a little easier, learning the ins and outs of your Mac's features—especially how to screen record on a Mac—is a skill that pays off big time. Read on to learn the three best methods to try, according to tech experts.

What Does It Mean to Screen Record Something?

When you take a screen recording, you're capturing a video of what is happening on your computer screen.

"This includes all movements, actions, and activities displayed on the screen. It's a useful feature for creating tutorials, recording gameplay, or documenting technical issues," explains Seth Geftic, a tech expert and the vice president of product marketing at Huntress Labs.

Depending on which method you use, you should also have the option to select only a portion of the screen to record rather than the entire thing.

Screen Record vs. Screenshot

Screen recordings and screenshots are slightly different in the amount of information they capture and save.

"A screen record captures a video of your screen, including all ongoing actions and movements over time. Instead, a screenshot is a single static image capturing the current display on your screen at a specific moment. Screenshots are ideal for quickly sharing visual information, while screen recordings are better for demonstrating processes or activities," says Geftic.

Can you screen record both audio and video on Mac?

Besides recording what you see on your screen, you can also record audio on a Mac screen recording—and not only the system sound.

"The built-in screen recording feature allows you to capture video along with audio from your external microphone," notes Geftic. "This is particularly useful for creating instructional videos or presentations where narration is required."

How to Screen Record on a Mac

There are three main methods for screen recording on a Mac. Here, we've outlined the step-by-step process for each.

Using the screenshot toolbar

Press Command + Shift + 5 to open the Screenshot Toolbar.

In the toolbar, you'll see options to capture the entire screen, a selected portion, or a window, as well as options to record the entire screen or a selected portion.

Click on the screen recording button (either the entire screen or a portion).

Click "Record" to start recording. To stop recording, click the stop button in the menu bar or press Command + Control + Esc.

One of the biggest selling points of this method is that it's built in and very easy to access and use.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"There's no need to install anything extra," Geftic says. "However, it only has limited features, so it's great for basic screen recording but lacks advanced options like customized recording settings or added overlays."

Using QuickTime Player

Open QuickTime Player.

Go to File > New Screen Recording.

A Screen Recording window will appear. Click the drop-down arrow next to the record button to select your audio source if you want to record audio.

Click the red record button to start recording. You can click anywhere on the screen to record the entire screen or drag to select a portion of the screen to record.

To stop recording, click the stop button in the menu bar.

Similar to the first option, this one is also built right into your Mac's software and is straightforward to use.

"This option offers a bit more control than the screenshot toolbar, such as choosing the recording area and basic editing features. However, it's still somewhat limited in functionality and not ideal for advanced recording needs like multiple video sources or detailed customization," Geftic says.

Tom Jauncey, a digital marketing, tech, and SEO expert, as well as the CEO of Nautilus Marketing, notes that this option does come with one particularly handy feature called trim, "which lets you remove extraneous video from your recordings and save storage space."

Using OBS Studio

Download and install OBS Studio from the official website.

Open OBS Studio and set up a new scene by clicking the + button under the "Scenes" box.

Add a new display capture source by clicking the + button under the Sources box and selecting "Display Capture."

Configure your audio sources if needed

Click Start Recording to begin your screen recording. To stop, click Stop Recording.

Geftic describes this option as "extremely powerful and versatile," noting that it allows for advanced editing and recording features, including multiple video sources, complex overlays, and live streaming.

"It's great for professional or detailed recording needs. The disadvantage is that it has a steeper learning curve since it's more complex and it requires installation and setup, which can be overwhelming for beginners or those needing a quick, simple solution," he says.

Conclusion

Mastering screen recording on your Mac is like having a secret weapon in your professional toolkit. Whether you want to create a quick tutorial for new employees or showcase your work without the hassle and risk of doing a live demo, it provides a perfect way to communicate your ideas visually.

Additionally, learning this helpful new skill will demonstrate to your employers that you're tech-savvy and proactive, which never hurts in an increasingly computer-driven world. By familiarizing yourself with any one of these three simple methods, you'll be able to level up your computer skills—and show everyone what you can do.