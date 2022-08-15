5 Things Home Depot Shoppers Don't Realize They Can Get for Free

Whether you're looking to refresh your home decor or need to make some important renovations before the colder weather hits, Home Depot is stocked with everything you could need to buy. Though it's easy to rack up a pretty penny on any home improvement project, there could be some ways you're failing at cutting costs. In fact, Home Depot offers several free and cost-saving services that can help you transform your home at a lower price. Read on to find out five different ways you could save money with Home Depot that you might not have realized before.

1 You can get a free consultation with an expert.

Home renovations or repairs can sometimes seem like a daunting task for even the most experienced DIYers. But for hundreds of projects, from kitchen remodels to closet organization installations, Home Depot offers free consultation services with experts and designers to help answer any questions you might have and to provide a quote.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"To get expert advice from a Home Depot design consultant in your area, schedule a free virtual or in-home consultation," the retailer advises on its website. For the latter, the consultant will even take measurements for you.

2 You can get your materials cut down.

The materials you need for home improvement projects—wood, pipes, or wire—may not always be sold in the specific size you require. But if you're buying any of these items from Home Depot, there is a free service at all stores to cut the materials for you.

According to the DIY website Restore Decor and More, Home Depot will also cut keys, drywall, shades, wire shelving, closet poles, metal, pipes, rain gutters, ropes, chains, and blinds. But there may be restrictions on how many free cuts you can get at one time. And for some products—like wood, for example—the retailer won't make cuts under 12 inches or provide precision and project cuts.

3 You can attend a free workshop.

Home Depot offers free workshops so that its "associates can help you take on projects, [and] teach you how to care for different areas of your home." According to the retailer's website, adults can register for several free, interactive live-stream workshops, including those on homeownership, DIY projects, and seasonal safety.

Home Depot even offers a monthly in-store workshop for kids. On the first Saturday of each month, those registered can attend the session that runs between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. And if your child can't make it, you can pick up a free Kids Workshop Kit in-store or purchase one online.

4 You can rent tools instead of buying them.

While it's not technically free to rent tools from Home Depot, it is a service that can save you a lot of money. According to the home improvement retailer, most of its U.S. stores have rental centers where shoppers can borrow tools. Home Depot even offers truck rentals so "you can transport large items safely, without damaging your own vehicle," the company explains.

"Renting tools has its advantages. You don't have to store or maintain them. When you're done, just bring it back. We'll take care of it," Home Depot states on its website. "We offer competitive prices for all of our rental services and several different tool rental rate options for your convenience."

Some of the items available to rent include lawnmowers, carpet cleaners, drills, saws, paint sprayers, and even a mini-excavator. You can also search online to see about purchasing used professional-grade tools that have gone through the rental program and are "still in good, working condition," according to Home Depot.

5 You can return certain plants for free.

While it'll cost you to buy plants from this retailer, Home Depot's free return policy on plants is pretty flexible if things aren't working out. According to its website, you can return most plants to Home Depot within 90 days of purchase. Even better, perennials, trees, and shrubs have a one-year guarantee in which they can be returned.

At the same time, if you order plants—including, but not limited to, houseplants, perennials, trees, holiday trees, wreaths, and garlands—online, and you receive them damaged or dead, Home Depot will ship a replacement at no charge if you contact them within three days of delivery.

Since Jan. 2018, the home improvement retailer has also had an exclusive "Grow a Garden" guarantee which states: "When you use Bonnie plants with Miracle-Gro soils and/or plant foods, we guarantee you'll get a harvest." In other words, if your Bonnie-brand plants do not produce during the growing season between March and October, you are entitled to a refund for your plant and your Miracle-Gro purchase, according to Home Depot. The only stipulations are that both products must have been purchased within three days of each other, no more than 12 months prior.