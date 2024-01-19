Wellness

I'm a Longevity Expert and These 3 Hacks Can Make You Healthier at Work

Blue Zones researcher Dan Buettner reveals how to create a better workplace environment.

By Kali Coleman
January 19, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Kali Coleman
January 19, 2024

Sure, you can make sure to cook well-balanced dinner every night and get up early to work out at the gym the next day. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't also be practicing healthy habits at the place where you spend 40 hours a week. It's all-too-easy to fall into bad behaviors in the office, and making an active effort to fix those could have a real impact. In a recent interview for broadcaster Dan Skinner's Questions About Aging YouTube channel, longevity expert Dan Buettner shared how creating a better workplace environment can actually help you live longer. Read on to discover his three hacks for being healthier at work.

RELATED: People Who Live to 100 Have These 3 Things in Common, New Research Shows.

1
Ditch the candy dish.

Eating sweet beans at work
iStock

You might not be able to make changes to your overall office without approval from those higher up, but as Buettner points out, "Most people have a dominion over their own desk or workspace."

So, when it comes to your personal workspace, the longevity expert says you can start by reconsidering your candy dish.

In his interview, Buettner cited a 2006 study from the Cornell Food Lab, which revealed that people who kept a candy jar on their desk gained about six additional pounds after two years of this unhealthy habit.

"I'm not saying you can't eat that candy, just don't have the bowl on your desk," he said.

RELATED: 116-Year-Old Woman With No Major Health Issues Reveals Her Longevity Diet.

2
Get a walking desk.

Shot of a young businessman talking on a cellphone and going through paperwork while walking on a treadmill in an office
iStock

Another problem most people face at their job is a lack of movement.

"This notion that we can sit at our desk all day long, and then make up for it at the gym is flawed in two ways," Buettner warned. "Number one, a half hour in the gym doesn't make up for eight hours of sitting down. And number two, if you look at gym membership usage, after about a year and a half, nobody's using their gym membership anymore."

With that in mind, the longevity expert is a major proponent of the walking desk trend.

"A walking desk is a fantastic idea," he said. "Setting up your workspace so you're nudged to move really works."

RELATED: Walking Pads Are the Latest Wellness Trend Everyone's Talking About.

3
Change up how you commute.

A three quarter length shot of two businesswomen walking and talking to each other after work. They are both dressed smartly and casually and are walking over a road. They are based in the North East of England.
iStock

If you're driving yourself to work every day, you may want to rethink that. Instead, Buettner suggests that you consider commuting to work either on foot or by public transportation.

"We know that people who commute to work [this way] have about 20 percent lower rates of cardiovascular disease than people who drive to work," he shared.

Don't be afraid to adjust things if you need.

businesswoman checking the time on watch at her office waiting for someone coming late
iStock

While ditching the candy dish is a fix anyone can make, not everyone is able to change up their commute or get a walking desk—which is something several people brought up in the comment section of an Instagram post from Buettner.

"No way I could manage a walking desk," one person responded. "How do people focus?"

But the real purpose of Buettner's hacks is to make the changes you can. In terms of the walking desk, the idea is simply to push people into getting more movement during work.

Health influencer Kristina offered an alternative option in the comment section that the longevity expert said was a "great tip" for being healthier at work, too: "If you can't use a walking treadmill, set calendar reminders to get up and move a few times throughout the day," Kristina suggested.

For more wellness advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Kali Coleman
Kali Coleman is a Senior Editor at Best Life. Her primary focus is covering news, where she often keeps readers informed on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and up-to-date on the latest retail closures. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • SCOTTSDALE, AZ - MAY 25: Exterior signage on the front of the United States Post Office building in Scottsdale, Arizona on May 25, 2017.
    SCOTTSDALE, AZ - MAY 25: Exterior signage on the front of the United States Post Office building in Scottsdale, Arizona on May 25, 2017.
    Smarter Living

    USPS Temporarily Closing Post Offices

    Three states are being affected, starting now.

  • macy's store
    macy's store
    Smarter Living

    Macy's Is Closing Stores to Cut Costs

    Four states will be affected.

  • traveler wearing headphones at the airport
    traveler wearing headphones at the airport
    Travel

    Ex-TSA Agent Issues Safety Warning

    Here's why you should avoid headphones.

  • laptop screen showing a person shopping on wayfair
    laptop screen showing a person shopping on wayfair
    Smarter Living

    New Recall of 580,000 Home Design Beds

    They were sold by Walmart and Wayfair.

  • Close up of smiling woman drinking tea outdoors
    Close up of smiling woman drinking tea outdoors
    Smarter Living

    Above-Average Temps Warming U.S. Next Week

    Here's how it'll affect your region.

  • Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith at the premiere of "Gemini Man" in 2019
    Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith at the premiere of "Gemini Man" in 2019
    Entertainment

    Will & Jada “Trying Not to Panic" About Money

    An insider claims they're struggling financially.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.