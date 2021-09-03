See Harry Hamlin's Son With Bond Girl Ursula Andress

Harry Hamlin's family life is very much in the public eye. His wife, Lisa Rinna, is one of the stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and the reality show often features Hamlin and their two 20-something daughters, Amelia and Delilah. Meanwhile, Amelia and Delilah are also making headlines of their own for their modeling careers and relationships. But, while he has been famous as an actor for a long time, some fans might not know that Hamlin has a son with actor and Bond Girl Ursula Andress. After all, he wasn't being documented on a reality TV series back then.

Hamlin and Andress welcomed their son, Dimitri Hamlin, in 1980, and stayed in a relationship for a few more years following his birth. Now, Dimitri is 41, and while he isn't a public presence in the same way as his parents, he has been involved in the entertainment world. Read on to find out more about him.

Hamlin and Andress met on a movie set.

Hamlin and Andress first got together when they were working on Clash of the Titans in 1979. In an interview with Yahoo! earlier this year, Hamlin explained that after bonding over flea markets during a cast dinner, Andress invited him to go to one in Rome where they were filming.

Hamlin was already familiar with the Swiss actor—who is 15 years his senior—especially because she was famous for playing Bond Girl Honey Ryder opposite Sean Connery in Dr. No. "Not only had I seen Dr. No, but for some unknown reason my parents gave me a five-year subscription to Playboy for Christmas when I was 12," Hamlin told Yahoo!. "I never knew why they did that. Now that I have kids, I think, 'That's an odd thing to do!' But Ursula was featured in one of those Playboys, and I remember that very well. I don't think I'd told her that when we first met. I'm not sure I said, 'By the way, Ursula, I loved your layout in Playboy when I was 13!'"

They welcomed a baby not long after.

During an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Rinna said that Hamlin and Andress' baby arrived very soon after they met. "He said she called him and said, 'Harry, come to my room.' And so he did, at 28 years old, he went in and she got pregnant that night," she said. "And that was that, at 44. First time."

Hamlin and Andress stayed together for four years, until 1983. Andress told People at the time of the split (via The Sun), "Love affairs and husbands can end, but a child is forever. Dimitri is my love now."

Dimitri has tried out various jobs in entertainment.

According to The Sun, Dimitri has been in music videos, worked as a DJ, and done some modeling. Hollywood Life notes that Dimitri was featured in an Abercrombie & Fitch feature on rising stars in 2004. His write-up included him talking about DJing and his love of techno music. He also acted in the 2005 Italian TV series My Daughters. While he lives a very private life now, he is sometimes spotted out with his parents, including at some red carpet events over the years.

He also studied philosophy and did some writing.

Dimitri graduated from Princeton University with a degree in philosophy, as reported by Bravo. He put his knowledge to use by writing some articles on the topic for HuffPost in 2011 and 2012. His bio on the HuffPost website from the time explained that he was raised in Rome, had recently worked on an Off-Broadway play, and was living in Los Angeles.

Hamlin recently commented on his and Andress' age gap.

During a recent episode of Real Housewives, Hamlin, Rinna, and her friends talked about 20-year-old Amelia dating fellow reality star Scott Disick, who is 18 years older than her. "The issue that's the most enduring is the age difference, which to me is odd," Harry said on the show. "But then again, every time I think about it, I think about myself and Ursula Andress, and I was [15] years younger than she when we had Dimitri. So, I can't really complain, right?"

