Actor and Bravo celebrity Lisa Rinna has two grown-up daughters, Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin, both of whom have become professional models. Her younger daughter, 19-year-old Amelia, has also recently gotten into a relationship with reality star Scott Disick, who's in his late 30s, which has made headlines. But Rinna has been quiet about her daughter's new romance—at least until yesterday. She finally referenced her daughter's much older boyfriend in couple of light-hearted Instagram posts. Keep reading to find out what Rinna said, and for more couples with age differences that've raised eyebrows, check out 27 Celebrity Couples With Huge Age Gaps.

Disick has been known to date younger women.

The world first came to be aware of Disick when Keeping Up the Kardashians premiered in 2007. As the then-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian, Disick, who is four years younger than Kardashian, was on the show from the very beginning. He's also appeared in several spinoffs, including Flip It Like Disick, a house flipping show focused specifically on him.

Kardashian and Disick split up in 2015, but he's stayed in the orbit of the family—both physically and in the media—because they co-parent their three children. In 2017, he made headlines when his relationship with Sofia Richie, 15 years his junior, became public. They were together until the late summer of 2020, and not long afterwards, Disick was spotted out with an even younger woman, Amelia Hamlin, who's 18 years younger than him.

For more celebrity news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Disick and Hamlin have been seeing each other since last Halloween.

According to Cosmopolitan, rumors about Disick and Hamlin started to fly in October of last year, when the two were seen attending a Halloween party together. Over the next several months, the pair went on several public dates and eventually became Instagram official. While neither Rinna nor husband Harry Hamlin, who is 12 years older than Rinna, have publicly commented on the relationship until now, an anonymous source claimed to The Sun last November that Rinna was "worried" for her daughter but hoped that her fascination with Disick was "just a phase."

For more couples with a lot of years between them, check out 17 Celebrity Women Who Have Much Younger Partners.

Rinna has been quiet about the controversial relationship until now.

Hamlin seemed to respond to critics of her new romance in a December post to her Instagram story. As Cosmo reports, she captioned a selfie, "ppl r extra weird and judgmental these days…people can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time. people grow. people learn to love themselves more and more."

Rinna took to social media to defend her daughter a couple of months later, but it wasn't regarding her relationship. In February, the up-and-coming model posted a gallery of herself posing in lingerie, an ad for the brand Boux Avenue. Mixed in with the positive comments were replies condemning the post and urging Rinna to do the same.

"Is this how you want your teen daughter to present herself?" one reply read, as reported by Today.

Rinna stepped in, replying to a commenter who tagged her in a response to Hamlin's post calling the photos "discusting [sic]."

"What is wrong with you?" Rinna wrote. "This is my child."

For another pair defending their age difference, check out This Celebrity Couple Is Defending Their 35-Year Age Gap

This week, Rinna finally acknowledged her daughter's much older boyfriend on Instagram.

Just over five months into Hamlin and Disick dating, Rinna has finally publicly acknowledged the relationship. And while her post isn't exactly a glowing review, it does seem that she's viewing the situation with some humor.

On her Instagram story on Apr. 6, Rinna shared a post by a fan account for her daughters featuring paparazzi photos of Hamlin and Disick on the beach with friends. In the shots, Hamlin wears a pink bikini top and a white skirt, while Disick wears a matching shirt and shorts set, plus a black bucket hat.

"Welp we both seem to share a love of bucket hats," Rinna captioned the post.

Next, she shared a side-by-side photo of Disick with one of herself on the beach wearing a black one-piece and bucket hat. Her only comment there was the laugh-crying emoji. And that's all the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member has to say about the matter for now!

For more on the star and her kids, check out Lisa Rinna's Daughters Modeled Her Vintage Dresses 20 Years Later.