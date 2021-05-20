When it was reported that Amelia Gray Hamlin was dating Scott Disick, it was a shocking turn of events for fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Hamlin and her sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, have grown up on the reality series, which stars their mother, Lisa Rinna. So, to hear that Hamlin was not only dating another famous reality star, but one twice her age was quite the surprise. After staying quiet about the relationship for months, Lisa Rinna has finally commented on her daughter's older boyfriend, and it sounds like she's taking things in stride.

During a Wednesday night appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Rinna was asked about Hamlin and Disick, and had some kind words for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. Read on to see what she had to say and to find out more about the unlikely pair's relationship.

RELATED: 27 Celebrity Couples With Huge Age Gaps.

Hamlin and Disick started dating last fall.

Reports that Hamlin and Disick were seeing each other surfaced in October 2020 after they were spotted at a Halloween party. Since then, they've done plenty of traveling together, been spotted by the paparazzi on numerous occasions, and have made their relationship Instagram official.

The news that they were dating was major gossip, particularly because of their age gap and seemingly being at different places in life. Hamlin is 19, while Disick is 37 years old and has three young children with his ex Kourtney Kardashian. The new couple also got people talking because Disick had recently come out of a relationship with another younger partner. He and Lionel Richie's daughter, Sofia Richie, now 22, were together for three years.

Hamlin seemingly responded to critics of the relationship on Instagram. "ppl r extra weird and judgmental these day," she wrote in her Instagram Story in December. "people can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time. people grow. people learn to love themselves more and more."

Rinna subtly acknowledged the relationship on social media.

In April, Rinna made a reference to her daughter dating Disick on her Instagram Story. The reality star re-posted a photo of Hamlin and Disick together in which Disick is wearing a black bucket hat. She captioned it, "Welp we both seem to share a love of bucket hats." She then posted a photo of herself in a black bucket hat and added a crying-laughing emoji.

RELATED: This Celebrity Couple Is Defending Their 35-Year Age Gap.

Now, Rinna has opened up further about the controversial love connection.

Rinna is done commenting through old photos and emoji. During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, she was asked what her reaction was when she found out her daughter was dating Disick. Her first response was to laugh, but eventually she said, "I have met him now. I just met him." Asked by host Andy Cohen for her thoughts, she responded, "Very similar to what you thought when you met him. He's more handsome in person. And he was very nice. We had a very nice time." Rinna added that Disick also met her husband Harry Hamlin. "And there you go," she said. "There it is. It is what it is, guys. It is what it is."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Hamlin and Disick's romance will be covered on this season of Real Housewives.

The eleventh season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiered on Wednesday, and while Hamlin and Disick haven't been mentioned yet, their relationship will be discussed in future episodes. A trailer for the season shows Hamlin telling her mom during a video call, "I'm going with my friend, Scott."

In another scene, co-star Kyle Richards tells Rinna during a group hangout, "He's too damn old, and he's got three kids!" Rinna yells back, "I know!"

RELATED: The 30 Most Successful Reality TV Personalities of the Last 30 Years.