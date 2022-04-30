Health

If You Notice This When You Look at Lights, Call Your Doctor Now

Under some circumstances, it can be a symptom of a serious condition.

By Lauren Gray
April 30, 2022
By Lauren Gray
April 30, 2022

Certain changes to your sense of sight are immediately alarming, and prompt an urgent eye care appointment. But experts warn that subtler symptoms often go overlooked, since they may seem relatively normal and unconcerning—and one ocular phenomenon in particular could signal a condition that requires swift medical care. Read on to learn which symptom could be affecting your vision, and how to know when it's something to call your doctor about.

READ THIS NEXT: If You Notice This With Your Eyes, Get Your Thyroid Checked, Doctors Say.

It's normal to see a halo or glare if you look at a bright light.

Young man squinting at the sun
Shutterstock

If you suddenly lock eyes with a bright light—the sun, car headlights, or a camera flash, for example—you're likely to notice a glare or halo surrounding it. When this happens, the light scatters within the eye rather than being processed as normal by the retina. While it's not exactly pleasant, it's unlikely to have any long term consequences for your ocular health or vision. The symptom will typically resolve on its own within minutes to hours, experts explain.

READ THIS NEXT: If You Notice This Around Your Eyes, Get Your Liver Checked.

Under slightly different circumstances, it can be a symptom of a serious eye condition.

Man with poor night vision looking at computer
Shutterstock

That same reaction can suggest a more serious problem if you notice it at night, or when lights are dim. That's because this symptom is often associated with Fuchs' (pronounced "fewks") dystrophy, a condition that can lead to swelling in the cornea (also known as corneal edema).

According to the Mayo Clinic, it's important to "see an eye care provider, who might then refer you to a corneal specialist" if you notice this particular set of symptoms. They add that you should call for urgent care if symptoms develop suddenly. They note that other conditions which may share these symptoms—glaucoma or cataracts, for instance—also require medical attention.

Here's why—and when—it happens.

MS symptoms
Shutterstock/wavebreakmedia

Fuchs' dystrophy occurs when the endothelial cells in the eye destruct, leading to a buildup of fluid in the cornea, the clear layer of tissue on the front of the eye. This causes the cornea to thicken and swell, triggering a range of symptoms.

This form of ocular dystrophy "usually affects both eyes and can cause your vision to gradually worsen over years," explains the Mayo Clinic. "Typically, the disease starts in the 30s and 40s, but many people with Fuchs' dystrophy don't develop symptoms until they reach their 50s or 60s," their experts add.

For more health news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Look out for these other symptoms of Fuchs' dystrophy.

Woman receiving eye exam
Shutterstock

Individuals with Fuchs' dystrophy may notice that as a result of seeing halos or glare when looking at dim lights, their night vision is poor. Patients may also notice blurred vision, fluctuation in vision which starts poorly at the start of the day and then improves, small blisters on the surface of the cornea, eye pain, or the appearance of cloudiness on the eye.

Speak with your doctor if you believe you are displaying symptoms or Fuchs' dystrophy or corneal swelling.

READ THIS NEXT: If You See Eye Floaters, It Could Be a Sign of This Chronic Condition.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • United States Postal Service USPS mailman wears a mask and gloves while carrying a load of parcels from a mail truck during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
    United States Postal Service USPS mailman wears a mask and gloves while carrying a load of parcels from a mail truck during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
    Smarter Living

    The Changes USPS Has Made to Your Mail in 2022

    Including higher costs and slower delivery.

  • woman leans over cruise ship balcony seasick
    woman leans over cruise ship balcony seasick
    Travel

    If You Get Seasick, Use These 6 Tricks

    Think you can't take a cruise or boat ride? Think again.

  • Trader Joe's exterior and sign. Trader Joe's is an American privately held chain of specialty grocery stores headquartered in Monrovia, California. - Image
    Trader Joe's exterior and sign. Trader Joe's is an American privately held chain of specialty grocery stores headquartered in Monrovia, California. - Image
    Smarter Living

    Trader Joe's Is Discontinuing These Products

    The grocery chain is pulling them from shelves.

  • older mother getting gift from daughter
    older mother getting gift from daughter
    Style

    The Mother's Day Gift for Every Zodiac Sign

    Expect a big hug.

  • washing machine with laundry basket next to it
    washing machine with laundry basket next to it
    Smarter Living

    Half of Single Men Wash This Every 4 Months

    It should be much more often, experts warn.

  • Woman eating piece of chocolate
    Woman eating piece of chocolate
    Health

    Throw Away These Popular Chocolates Now

    They could pose a serious danger.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group