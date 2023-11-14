Gas Plummets to Under $3 in These 12 States

As you solidify your travel plans for the holiday season, you may want to reconsider your mode of transportation. While airfare is expected to increase $30 per day leading up to Thanksgiving, the national average price of gas has plummeted. Drivers could see gas prices as low as $2.79 this Turkey Day, new American Automobile Association (AAA) data shows. In fact, there are now 12 states where gas is already under $3.

Since mid-September, drivers across the nation have been benefitting from a slow and steady downward trend in gas prices. According to AAA, the national average currently stands at $3.35 per gallon—but for drivers in certain states, the average is significantly lower.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, claims the steady decline is largely due to colder weather, as people are more inclined to hunker down at home than spend time outside. There could also be economic factors at play, De Haan acknowledged.

"Gasoline demand has struggled in recent weeks, falling not only due to the seasonal nature, as Americans drive less as the weather gets colder, but it appears there may be some economic headwinds entering the equation as well," De Haan said in a Nov. 13 report.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Interestingly enough, states along the Gulf Coast of Mexico are reaping the benefits the most. Drivers passing through the area can expect to see pump prices relatively low, at just under $3 per gallon, according to AAA.

These are all the states where the gas average is under $3, from lowest to highest:

Texas — $2.79

Oklahoma — $2.91

Missouri — $2.97

Arkansas — $2.94

Louisiana — $2.91

Mississippi — $2.84

Tennessee — $2.95

Alabama — $2.94

Georgia — $2.84

South Carolina — $2.95

Delaware — $2.97

Kentucky — $2.98

"These states generally have the lowest excise taxes on gasoline … They are near refining centers where the gasoline is produced cutting down on distribution costs," Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, explained to Yahoo Finance.

Also reassuring? The national average price of gas is 40 cents less than what it was in 2022. AAA reports that this time last year, drivers were paying an average of $3.77 per gallon.

And while Kansas, Iowa, Wisconsin, and North Carolina are all hovering slightly above the national average, these states could also dip below the $3 per gallon mark if current momentum continues.

