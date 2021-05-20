This Food Is Linked to the Most Illness Outbreaks in the U.S., Data Shows

When it comes to what we eat on a daily basis, there is such a wide spectrum in terms of quality, nutritional value, cost, and even safety. And it's that last factor that we probably consider the least when deciding what food to put into our bodies. Sure, we all know certain foods are bad for our health while others have amazing scientifically proven benefits, but there is a lot most of us don't know about the safety of certain products. For example, what is the most dangerous food when it comes to foodborne illness outbreaks? The answer, according to a detailed analysis of decades of data, just may surprise you.

Using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other reputable sources, the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) tracked the number of foodborne illness outbreaks in the U.S. since 1990 to determine the 10 riskiest foods that are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Read on to discover which food caused the most number of outbreaks and reported cases of illness. To keep tabs on current outbreaks and learn more about foodborne illness, visit the FDA's website.

10 Berries

Number of outbreaks: 25

Reported cases of illness: 3,397

9 Sprouts

Number of outbreaks: 31

Reported cases of illness: 2,022

8 Tomatoes

Number of outbreaks: 31

Reported cases of illness: 3,292

7 Ice Cream

Number of outbreaks: 74

Reported cases of illness: 2,594

6 Cheese

Number of outbreaks: 83

Reported cases of illness: 2,761

5 Potatoes

Number of outbreaks: 108

Reported cases of illness: 3,659

4 Oysters

Number of outbreaks: 132

Reported cases of illness: 3,409

3 Tuna

Number of outbreaks: 268

Reported cases of illness: 2,341

2 Eggs

Number of outbreaks: 352

Reported cases of illness: 11,163

1 Leafy Greens

Number of outbreaks: 363

Reported cases of illness: 13,568

