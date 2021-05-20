Health

This Food Is Linked to the Most Illness Outbreaks in the U.S., Data Shows

Statistics show these foods are responsible for the most sickness.

By Paul Thompson
May 20, 2021
When it comes to what we eat on a daily basis, there is such a wide spectrum in terms of quality, nutritional value, cost, and even safety. And it's that last factor that we probably consider the least when deciding what food to put into our bodies. Sure, we all know certain foods are bad for our health while others have amazing scientifically proven benefits, but there is a lot most of us don't know about the safety of certain products. For example, what is the most dangerous food when it comes to foodborne illness outbreaks? The answer, according to a detailed analysis of decades of data, just may surprise you.

Using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other reputable sources, the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) tracked the number of foodborne illness outbreaks in the U.S. since 1990 to determine the 10 riskiest foods that are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Read on to discover which food caused the most number of outbreaks and reported cases of illness. To keep tabs on current outbreaks and learn more about foodborne illness, visit the FDA's website.

10
Berries

berries thyroid health
Shutterstock

Number of outbreaks: 25

Reported cases of illness: 3,397

9
Sprouts

Broccoli Sprouts
Shutterstock

Number of outbreaks: 31

Reported cases of illness: 2,022

8
Tomatoes

tomatoes in bulk
bblitz / Shutterstock

Number of outbreaks: 31

Reported cases of illness: 3,292

7
Ice Cream

bowls of ice cream on wooden tray
Shutterstock/MaraZe

Number of outbreaks: 74

Reported cases of illness: 2,594

6
Cheese

assorted cheeses on table
Shutterstock

Number of outbreaks: 83

Reported cases of illness: 2,761

5
Potatoes

potatoes on wooden surface
Shutterstock

Number of outbreaks: 108

Reported cases of illness: 3,659

4
Oysters

Close-up of raw fresh oysters on the salt background
iStock

Number of outbreaks: 132

Reported cases of illness: 3,409

3
Tuna

man cutting tuna steak with knife
Shutterstock/Artit Wongpradu

Number of outbreaks: 268

Reported cases of illness: 2,341

2
Eggs

close up of carton of different colored chicken eggs
Shutterstock

Number of outbreaks: 352

Reported cases of illness: 11,163

1
Leafy Greens

A pile of leafy greens including spinach and chard on a black background
iStock

Number of outbreaks: 363

Reported cases of illness: 13,568

