Daily Living
Five Below Just Added 7 New Items That Shoppers Are Calling “Amazing”

Bargain hunting was never easier.

five below store
Shutterstock
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastDec 23, 2024
Christmas shopping can be stressful, not to mention expensive, but it doesn’t have to be. Stores such as Five Below are taking the hassle out of holiday spending by offering many new items at a fantastic price. “The holidays are a time to celebrate and reunite with friends and family, but for many, the financial stress that comes with holiday shopping can quickly overshadow the magic of this most wonderful time of the year. That’s why our team at Five Below is thrilled to bring holiday shoppers a tremendous assortment of the coolest gifts at unbeatable low prices," says Ken Bull, President and Interim CEO at Five Below. Shopper Kelly Norwood (cwinterbabydesign) is a huge fan of Five Below, and went hunting for items so you don’t have to. Here’s what she found.

1. Disney Styling Head Play Set

Disney Styling Head Play Set

Five Below

Norwood picked out the Disney Styling Head Play Set which is a fantastic deal for $5.00—a perfect gift for any Little Mermaid fans. “Get a Disney styling head play set to get your fave figure lookin' fabulous!” Five Below says. “She's ready for you to work your magic. So many styling possibilities & so many hours of creative fun!”

2. Pokemon Pokeball Puzzle 100-Piece

Pokemon Pokeball Puzzle 100-Piece

Five Below

Norwood loves the Pokemon™ Pokeball Puzzle 100-Piece, another great gift idea for $5.00. “Dive into adventure with the Pokémon Pokeball Puzzle 100-Piece. Perfect for fans of all ages, this puzzle is a fun way to challenge yourself while building your Pokémon collection,” Five Below says.

3. Holiday Jumbo Gift Wrap

Holiday Jumbo Gift Wrap

Five Below

Everyone needs gift wrap at Christmas, and this Holiday Jumbo Gift Wrap is just $5.00 for 160 square feet. “This is the cheapest place I’ve seen wrapping paper so far this year,” Norwood says. “Perfect for the festive season!” Five Below says.

4. Astro Night Light Spaceship Diffuser

Astro Night Light Spaceship Diffuser

Five Below

Norwood points out the Astro Night Light Spaceship Diffuser, which is $5.55. “Create a cosmic atmosphere with the Astro Night Light Spaceship Diffuser—relaxing scents, stellar lighting, and galactic nights await!” Five Below says.

5. Bass Jaxx Pillar Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Bass Jaxx Pillar Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Five Below

Norwood says she already has a bluetooth speaker at home, but points out the Bass Jaxx™ Pillar Wireless Bluetooth® Speaker for $7.00. “Take your tunes anywhere with the Bass Jaxx™ Pillar Wireless Bluetooth® Speaker—portable and powerful!” Five Below says.

6. Pod Skins Protective Case Made For AirPods® Gen 3

Pod Skins Protective Case Made For AirPods\u00ae Gen 3

Five Below

Need a case for your AirPods? These Pod Skins Protective Case Made For AirPods® Gen 3 Norwood noticed are just $4.00. “Personalize your AirPods with a Pod Skins Protective Case For AirPods Gen 3. The soft, supple silicone feels amazing & looks great,” Five Below says.

7. Rechargeable LED Light Therapy Mask

Rechargeable LED Light Therapy Mask

Five Below

Norwood enjoyed poking around the beauty section, and found this Rechargeable LED Light Therapy Mask for $25.00. “It's NEW, it's beyond $5 and still waaay below the rest! (but blink, and it's gone!) Use a Rechargeable LED Light Therapy Mask to enhance your skincare & stimulate collagen. Uhm, yes please!” says Five Below.

