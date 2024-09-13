5 Stunning Fall Colors to Add to Your Wardrobe

Sept. 22 marks the official first day of fall, but for many of us, Sept. 1 is the official kickoff for spooky season. If you're an autumn lover, chances are you've already pulled out your seasonal decor and maybe even your favorite sweaters and boots. But we still have some time before the temperatures really start to dip, which means that you can probably fit in some fall shopping. If this is on your to-do list, you should keep in mind some of this season's hottest colors, stylists say.

"Each season has an iconic color palette, and autumn's is one of the most exciting," certified image stylist Elizabeth Kosich, founder of Elizabeth Kosich Styling, tells Best Life. "Dark and stormy earth tones that are more dramatic than drab, fall’s signature hues are unique in their depth and saturation, giving the palette a regal, unforgettable quality. The palette has range too, covering a broad spectrum of neutral and accent colors of every stripe."

If your fall wardrobe needs a good "zhuzhing," as Kosich puts it, read on for the five stunning fall colors you should try on.

1. Olive Shutterstock A good dark green is surprisingly versatile, working as both a neutral or an accent color. Among the many green hues you can choose from this fall, Kosich suggests reaching for olive. "Often overlooked, olive presents as a pseudo-neutral that flatters cool, warm, and neutral skin tones alike," she says. "Consider anchoring your fall capsule with an olive wool coat for a neutral staple, or a statement barn jacket for a pop of color. Either way, the earthy, rich olive will liven up your look."

2. Teal Shutterstock Striking a balance between blue and green, teal is an "unexpected" color this fall, Kosich says. However, it's flattering regardless of your skin's undertones and also works well with browns and charcoals. "It’s slightly less bold than fall’s ubiquitous pops of color (burnt orange, aubergine, burgundy), striking the perfect balance in intensity (not too muted, not too bright), which gives it more versatility," Kosich explains. "For best results, wear teal close to the face to complement and pop features." She specifically recommends grabbing a silky, slinky teal blouse and pairing that with cuffed jeans and pumps for a night out. If you're leaning more into the "cool girl," or "downtown vibe," pop a teal silk camisole under a blazer. Teal is also on petite style coachAngela Foster's list. She cites the shade as one of the "fun new colors" for fall, many of which are "bright, saturated, and cheerful." Deep purple and vibrant pink-red are also on her list of these more "intense" shades.

3. Tobacco Shutterstock Tobacco is a unique shade of brown that you might not typically reach for. For fall 2024, however, it's definitely a trendy choice. "Invest in a tobacco suede bomber jacket for a luxe statement or wide-wale corduroy pant and blazer suiting that pairs seamlessly together or as separates," Kosich suggests. "Tobacco makes a great accent color, too, so try a statement corset belt, fringed handbag, or knee-high boots in the toasty hue." Still, this season's trendy shades like tobacco or pea green can be tough to wear, Foster points out. "If you’re one of the rare skin tones these colors complement, then this is your season," she says. "On the other hand, if you fall in love with an item that falls outside your preferred color palette, know you can always wear it away from your face (pants or skirts), or if it’s a top you love, layer it with your most flattering neutral." RELATED: 5 Must-Have Clothes to Transition to Fall as You Get Older.

4. Sage iStock Greens are really in vogue this autumn, and if you want something a bit softer than teal or olive, sage is a perfect option. "Its soft, muted, and warm features lighten autumn’s palette without being insipid," Kosich says. "Mix sage with tobacco or camel for a medium-contrast pairing or chocolate or charcoal for a high-contrast mashup. And try it in heavier-weight materials—melton wool, corduroy, merino wool—to give sage's delicate quality more substance and heft."