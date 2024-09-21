Beauty Chemist Shares 5 Drugstore Skincare Products With High-End Ingredients

If you’re a skincare connoisseur, you don’t need us to tell you that your beauty products are expensive. There’s cleansers, moisturizer, vitamin C serums, and retinol creams, and that doesn’t even account for the products that you might only use on a weekly basis like exfoliant and face masks. And then there’s so many brands to choose from—like, too many. It can be overwhelming, especially when you zero in on the price tag. But that’s where medical chemist and beauty TikToker Sarah Babula ( @sarahbabula ) comes in. In a recent clip, she highlighted five drugstore skincare products that are cost-effective , but don’t skimp out on high-end ingredients. See her top picks ahead.

RELATED: Dermatologist Reveals Her 7 Favorite Dollar Tree Skincare Products for Anti-Aging.

1 | Naturium Retinol Complex Serum Copyright @sarahbabula / TikTok If you’re thinking about adding a retinol serum to your skincare routine but aren’t looking to spend a pretty penny, then opt for the Naturium Retinol Complex Serum, which is just $20 on Amazon. It has the same active ingredients as Algenist's retinol ($85) for a quarter of the cost. “They both use the same exact encapsulated retinol complex, and they both contain the plant-based ingredients that are supposed to act as retinol alternatives that work together with the actual retinol,” explained Babula. According to the product’s packaging, the serum “targets fine lines and wrinkles while promoting collagen production.”

2 | Byoma Moisturizing Cream Copyright @sarahbabula / TikTok Although a trustworthy brand, SkinCeuticals runs a high price tag. Instead, look to Byoma for budget-friendly products with high-end ingredients. At Ulta, Babula found a range of Byoma products for $20-$25. “The $155 SkinCeuticals moisturizer uses a ratio of cholesterol, ceramides, and fatty acids—a complex that Byoma uses in all their products,” said Babula. The only difference between the two brands (apart from their drastic pricing) is the type of fatty acids they use, but Babula said this shouldn’t deter you from making the switch to Byoma.

Ordinary Retinal Serum Copyright @sarahbabula / TikTok Not to be confused with retinol, retinal undergoes a faster conversion process, which means it’s able to get to work faster on your skin. Those new to retinal should try The Ordinary version, which offers the same high-quality ingredients as Dr. Whitney Bowe, but for significantly cheaper. “The $99 Dr. Whitney Bowe retinal actually uses the same delivery system as The Ordinary does, and with The Ordinary, you’re actually getting 0.1 percent more retinal for only $15,” revealed Babula. RELATED: 104-Year-Old Woman Reveals Her Anti-Aging Skincare Routine.

Peach & Lily Retinal For All Renewing Serum Copyright @sarahbabula / TikTok Another affordable brand for retinal is Peach & Lily. Those who like Medik8’s products will find the formula of Peach & Lily’s products to be very similar. “Medik8 has different strengths for its retinal,” Babula first explained. “The 0.1 percent is going to cost $107, [but] instead you can get 0.1% retinal in that same exact delivery system for only $55 from Peach & Lily.”