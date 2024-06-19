7 Best Natural Deodorants, According to Dermatologists

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you've ever forgotten deodorant when in a rush, you know how unpleasant (and embarrassing) it can be to later catch a whiff of your own body odor. But it's even worse when you do remember to put on deodorant, only to find out the hard way that it's not holding up. If you're looking for a reliable option that won't let you down and also has natural ingredients, dermatologists have you covered. Read on for their picks for the best natural deodorants to keep you odor-free all day.

Why is a quality deodorant important?

Deodorants at the drugstore or supermarket don't typically break the bank, but if you just pick up any old brand, you might want to rethink your strategy.

"Choosing a quality deodorant is crucial for maintaining overall skin health and well-being," says dermatologist Hannah Kopelman, physician MBA and host of the weekly dermatologist podcast Derm Club. "As a dermatologist, I emphasize the importance of selecting products that are gentle on the skin, especially for the sensitive underarm area. Quality deodorants help prevent irritation, redness, and allergic reactions that can occur with lower-quality options."

Even better, Kopelman stresses that quality deodorants tend to be longer-lasting and "effectively neutralize" that pesky odor-causing bacteria.

Why should you consider a natural deodorant?

According to Kopelman, natural deodorants often contain "safer ingredients" and avoid "harsh chemicals like aluminum, parabens, and artificial fragrances, which can disrupt the skin's natural balance and potentially pose long-term health risks."

Aluminum was named the "allergen of the year" in 2022, but there's much debate over whether aluminum in antiperspirants and deodorants, in particular, poses health concerns. According to GoodRx Health, ingredients like aluminum in these products have been "loosely associated" with health conditions, including breast cancer, Alzheimer's disease, and kidney disease. Studies have yet to reveal a definitive link, however, and it will require more research to confirm a connection.

Some dermatologists don't necessarily recommend natural options, but Kopelman suggests these deodorants may be a good choice if you prefer to avoid certain chemical ingredients (like aluminum or parabens), potential toxins, artificial fragrances, or irritation.

Below, we've compiled dermatologists' recommendations for the best natural deodorants.

1 Native

Kopelman recommends Native deodorant as a reliable option.

"I highly recommend Native deodorant because it combines effectiveness with a gentle formula. It is free from aluminum, parabens, and sulfates, which makes it a safer choice for those with sensitive skin," Kopelman explains. "Native uses natural ingredients like coconut oil and shea butter, which moisturize and soothe the skin, while also offering a variety of pleasant, natural scents."

It's a "top choice" for her, largely because it strikes a balance between odor control and prioritizing skin health.

2 Primally Pure

Second on this list are deodorants from the Primally Pure brand, recommended by Maren C. Locke, MD, board-certified dermatologist and founder and director of Carlyle Dermatology.

In an Aug. 2023 YouTube video, Locke (@TheBudgetDermatologist) names Primally Pure deodorants as her top pick in the aluminum-free category.

"It is a really simple brand that has very simple, all-natural ingredients in their products—there's actually less than 10 ingredients overall [and] every one of those, you can recognize what that ingredient is—I know that is important to some people," Locke says of the Primally Pure unscented and lemongrass deodorants. "So if you are into that kind of non-toxic lifestyle like I am a lot of the time, this brand Primally Pure might be for you."

However, she does note that this deodorant isn't going to treat hyperhidrosis or excessive sweating, and it doesn't work as an antiperspirant.

"It is solely a deodorant to keep the underarms smelling fresh," Locke says.

3 Primal Pit Paste

Kopelman also recommends Primal Pit Paste to patients. As the name suggests, this deodorant is a "paste" that you put under your arms.

"Made with organic ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, and arrowroot powder, it provides excellent odor control without any harmful chemicals," she shares. "This deodorant is a great choice for anyone seeking a strong, natural option that supports skin health."

4 Crystal Mineral Deodorant

You can also take a bit of a different approach with Crystal Mineral Deodorant, Kopelman says.

"It uses natural mineral salts to create an invisible barrier against odor-causing bacteria," she explains. "This deodorant is hypoallergenic and free from aluminum, parabens, and artificial fragrances, making it an excellent choice for individuals with extremely sensitive skin, or those looking for a minimalist, effective deodorant."

5 Kopari Coconut Deodorant

If you like the benefits of coconut oil, Kopelman highlights Kopari Coconut deodorant as an ideal option.

"The coconut oil in the formula helps to nourish and hydrate the skin while effectively combating odor, providing a smooth and gentle application experience," she notes.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

It's also free from aluminum and parabens, so you can try it out if you want to avoid those. And it doesn't have baking soda (another potential irritant), making it preferable for those with sensitive skin.

6 Schmidt's

According to Kopelman, Schmidt's deodorant provides odor coverage with plant-based ingredients.

"It contains arrowroot powder and baking soda to absorb moisture, and essential oils for fragrance, making it a healthy and effective alternative to traditional deodorants," she shares. "Schmidt's is particularly effective for individuals looking for a natural product that performs well even during intense physical activity."

7 Salt & Stone

On TikTok, Sheyda Vadipour, NMD, recommends Salt & Stone natural deodorant—having tested different natural options herself.

"I'm on week three, four—something like that—which is the longest I feel like I've gone with a clean deodorant with it working, and the brand is called Salt & Stone," she says in a Jan. 2023 video. "The scent I'm using is the Santal scent, and I love it."

She continues, "If you're in the market for one or have not had success with any [natural deodorants], I highly recommend the Salt & Stone brand. I haven't tried any other since, but I love it."