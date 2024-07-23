8 Driveway Ideas That Are Practical and Appealing

Deciding on a driveway might not be as exciting as choosing a paint color for your home or planting a garden, but it's just as important from an aesthetic perspective. "Driveways play a big role in a home's curb appeal," says Joe Raboine, vice president of design at the hardscapes firm Belgard. "The materials and design that contribute to creating an attractive, functional driveway deserve more attention than they are often given."

Before you start the project, it's important to do your research to find driveway ideas that complement your home's colors and design while providing the functionality you need. Keep reading for experts' best tips for getting it right.

RELATED: 12 Front Yard Landscaping Ideas That Will Transform Your Home.

1. Determine the driveway's shape, location, and size.

These are the key decisions you must make before you choose a material or design details.

Shape: "Driveways typically come in three basic shapes—straight, curved, and angular," explains Raboine. "The design should be based on personal preference, how much surface area you have to work with, and your budget."

Placement: About 20 feet from the front door is ideal, says Raboine. "The driveway should serve two purposes—getting the homeowner to the designated parking location and creating an inviting path for guests to travel to the front door when they park in the driveway," he notes. "Adding a path from your driveway to the front door prevents guests or deliveries from walking directly on your lawn."

Size: It must be large enough for drivers and passengers to get in and out of their vehicles without stepping on your landscaping. "At least 10 to 12 feet wide," says Raboine.

Drainage: This will keep your driveway in top shape. "Some municipalities have requirements for building driveways, so be sure your contractor is familiar with those guidelines before starting a project," says Raboine.

RELATED: 12 Amazing Deck Ideas That Will Upgrade Your Outdoor Space.

2. Choose a driveway material.

You may not realize how much the driveway material can change the aesthetic of your front lawn, but according to experts, this is one of the biggest considerations.

Concrete

Take a walk around any neighborhood and you're bound to see a handful of concrete driveways.

"My favorite classic driveway material is concrete with a broom and edge finish," says Quinten O'Dea, founder of Q&A Landscaping in Pittsburgh. "This is an industry-standard and typically a good base price—it provides great traction and is very simple."

Pavers

Many of the experts we polled cited pavers as their top driveway pick.

"Thanks to a wide variety of sizes, colors, and textures, they can complement any style of home," says Raboine. "Pavers have a long lifespan of 60 to 80 years and can elevate the look of a home, making them a good option for those looking to make an investment in their property."

Brick

Brick pavers are another attractive option.

"There's something about the timeless appeal and craftsmanship of brick that I find irresistible," says Erik Linn, vice president of pre-construction at Ace Avant Concrete Construction. "It adds a warm, classic touch to any home, complementing various architectural styles—plus, bricks are tough, built to handle heavy traffic, and they age beautifully over time."

Stamped concrete

For this type of driveway, you lay down concrete and then stamp it with texturizing mats.

"It's like the chameleon of driveway materials—you can create almost any look you want, whether it's the rustic charm of stone or the sleekness of modern tiles," says Linn. "It's durable, customizable, and stands out for its versatility in design."

Exposed aggregate

This gives your driveway a gravelly appearance.

"I like an exposed aggregate driveway with stamped concrete borders," says O'Dea. "This provides some more variation in the colors and textures while still keeping good traction on the main area."

Natural stone

Natural stone is a classic for a reason.

"Nothing beats the timeless, high-end look of materials like granite, flagstone, or cobblestone," says Scott McLeod, founder of McLeod Landscaping. "They last a lifetime and beyond, requiring little maintenance."

Mix materials

You don't have to stick to one thing, either!ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Combine different materials like stone, concrete, or pavers in interesting patterns or borders," says Linn. "It adds visual interest and defines different areas of your outdoor space."

RELATED: 10 Easy Ways to Instantly Transform Your Porch.

3. Make patterns with pavers.

Once you've selected your material (or multiple!), consider how you can play around with it to get a unique look.

"You don't have to commit to one color for your driveway," says Smith. "For example, you might have a gray paver driveway, but you can highlight the edges with black pavers."

4. Play up your yard colors.

Think of your driveway as an aesthetic continuation of your home and yard.

"The style of your driveway can dictate the style of plants you use in your front yard," says Tom Smith, owner of Desert Designer Landscape and Development in Tempe, Arizona. "For instance, a desert brown driveway might inspire you to include desert foliage in your front yard."

5. Repeat other elements.

You can also use your driveway to pick up on other aspects of the landscape. "Repeat materials, colors, and plant types for a cohesive look," says McLeod.

For example, if you have stone pavers, choose a stone bench, decorative boulders, or a stone path.

RELATED: 8 Best Fire Pit Ideas to Turn Your Backyard Into a Cozy Hideaway.

6. Build a retaining wall.

Another way to create a cohesive look is by bringing your driveway material up into a wall.

"Pavers are not just for the base of your driveway; you can use them to decorate a retaining wall in your driveway," says Smith. "Add different colored pavers around the edges of your driveway to make the boundary of your driveway stand out."

7. Let there be light.

It's pretty and practical: "Adding soft lighting along the edges or embedded into the driveway looks stunning at night and enhances safety and curb appeal," says Linn. You could do in-ground lights, post lamps, or LED strips.

8. Add plants around the edges.

Finally, bring in some green. "Integrate planters, flower beds, or even small trees along the driveway," says Linn. "Greenery softens the hardscape, adds color throughout the seasons, and creates a welcoming atmosphere."