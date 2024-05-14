9 Best Side Hustle Ideas to Boost Your Income

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

No matter what your nine-to-five may be, it never hurts to have a little extra money coming in. That's why those who aren't yet in a position to generate passive income often turn to side hustles, whether it's to build a nest egg for retirement, save up faster for a first home, or to be prepared for a financial emergency. Over the past decade, technology has also made getting involved in the gig economy easier than ever—including some with potentially lucrative payouts. So read on if you're hoping to pad your bank account. We've asked the experts for their thoughts on how to do it right. Read on for the best side hustle ideas to boost your income.

RELATED: Never Use Your Credit Card for These 6 Purchases, According to Financial Experts.

1 Become a Netflix tagger

Sitting on the couch and bingeing a new show is typically what someone does when they want to avoid work. However, there is a way to turn a profit off of the experience.

"Gaining virality on TikTok, a Netflix tagger is someone who watches TV shows and movies on the platform and then tags them by genre and other descriptors so consumers on the platform can find the content easier when searching for something to watch," says Jason O'Brien, COO of TollFreeForwarding.

Research from the company predicts the gig will skyrocket this year, expecting it to grow by 5,400 percent. Just don't get your hopes set on landing a spot right away.

"Although this job sounds amazing, it's highly sought after, so make sure to check the job openings frequently as the pay ranges from $35,000 to $85,000 per year," he says.

2 Consult in your field

You may have accrued an income and savings after years or decades of working in the same industry, but that's not the only thing you've gained. Your knowledge and proficiency are also lucrative assets.

"One of the easiest side hustles to boost your income is consulting," Suzanne Reilley, business coach at SuzanneReilley.com, tells Best Life. "You already have the knowledge, so there's no product to make or ship. And you can start by reaching out to select people in your network who already appreciate you and your expertise."

The amount you can charge typically depends on your industry, location, and level of knowledge. "I estimate many established professionals could charge $150 or more per hour," she says. "And I'll also add that this is a great side hustle because you can decide how many consulting hours you'd like to add per week or month to fit your income goals and lifestyle."

3 Transcribe audio and video

As video content and podcasts continue to surge in popularity, it's not surprising that side gigs in the "audio transcription" field are also booming. According to O'Brien, job searches in the field have increased by 39 percent in the past year and are expected to grow by 100 percent next year.

"Now is the right time to get ahead of the game with this side hustle," he says. "Transcribing audio and video into text is a relatively easy and flexible way to earn some extra money. Starting out is simple too, with a number of job openings on sites like TranscribeMe where starting wages average $15 to $22 per audio hour."

RELATED: 7 Benefits of Delaying Retirement, Finance Experts Say.

4 Join an Amazon influencer program

There's a decent chance you use Amazon to spend some of the money you make. But according to Nick Loper, podcaster and founder of Side Hustle Nation, you can turn the e-commerce service into a source of income by signing up for the site's influencer program.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"You do need some level of social following to be accepted here, but you don't have to be super famous," he says. "Then, you create simple product review videos—starting with stuff you have around your house—and earn commissions from Amazon every time someone buys the product after watching it."

He also says the entire process isn't as complicated as it sounds. "It's very easy to get started with, and once you upload it, it's set-it-and-forget it," Loper explains. "For example, I've uploaded zero videos so far this year and still earned $400 in commissions."

5 Blog about your interests

Looking to turn one of your passions into a pile of cash? O'Brien says that blogging can still earn you a good amount of money and is a great way to utilize your creativity and writing skills.

"Searches for 'blogger' are expected to increase by almost 30 percent in the next year, and for good reason," he says.

He explains that one of the easiest ways to monetize a blog is to display ads that match your content with Google AdSense. "Simply create a blog, and Google will do the rest for you. All you have to do is post about your interests."

6 Loan out your car

Many people with spare properties are able to generate income by renting them out to others as short-term rentals. Now, you can do the same thing with the car parked in your garage, thanks to services including Turo.

"Busy vehicle owners who lack the time to become hosts themselves can now join the Turo community and quickly establish a passive income stream," says Andrew Mok, chief marketing officer at Turo. "This program is a big step towards our mission of putting the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use."

Users simply post their available vehicles, which can include everything from practical sedans to exotic sports cars. Then, interested customers can pay to take the wheel, generating some extra cash for the hosts.

"Passive incoming hosting turns cars into money-making investments by connecting people who own cars with experienced Turo hosts, who handle all the hands-on work of hosting and sharing 70 percent of what they earn with owners," says Mok. On average, he says car owners who share cars through the program could earn about $634 per month for each vehicle.

RELATED: 10 Things You Should Stop Buying When You Retire, Finance Experts Say.

7 Join a focus group

Those never-ending survey requests you receive after making a purchase are proof that your thoughts are valuable to companies. Why not take advantage of that to make a little extra money?

"Focus groups can be a great source of spare income if you have the time," says O'Brien. "And with the term' focus groups' predicted to increase in searches by 184 percent in the next year, it might be something to give a go as demand increases."

And don't worry about it taking over your schedule too much. "Many focus groups can be found and held online and can make you an average of $25 an hour," he says. "How convenient would it be to make money with your opinions?"

8 Freelancing on Fiverr

One of the most frustrating positions to be in can be having a specialized skill but not knowing how to monetize it. Fortunately, O'Brien says that Fiverr can be an excellent place to start, calling it "one of the leading digital marketplaces for freelancers to sell their products and build their portfolios."

"Many on the platform are sought out by consumers for jobs such as voiceovers, illustrations, video editing, and coding," he says. "This can be a great side hustle if you're just looking for something casual, as you can choose the job requests you want to complete. You can also choose your own prices for your service—although Fiverr does take a portion of the profit."

9 Time stamping videos for YouTube

It can be all too easy to get stuck watching YouTube videos and scrolling through TikTok for hours on end. However, you can turn what seems like a waste of time into some extra money.

"Time stamping is a side gig where you get paid to watch YouTube videos and find one-to-two-minute clips to put onto TikTok," explains O'Brien. "You're basically paid to create a viral video!"

The best part? The pay can range from $2,000 to upwards of $5,000 per month, depending on the creator. "With this type of pay, it's no wonder that searches are increasing for this term by 83 percent in the next two years," he says.