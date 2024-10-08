7 Ways to Drastically Simplify Your Life, According to an Organization Expert

No matter how organized your to-do list and daily calendar may be, small inconveniences can always steal time from your schedule. Whether you’re whipping something up in the kitchen or just trying to get out of the house without forgetting anything important, those precious minutes spent decluttering or searching for an item begin to add up. Fortunately, you can still get on the right track without a ton of effort. In a recent TikTok, New York City-based home and organization expert @neat.caroline lays out five tips to drastically simplify your life.

1 | Unsubscribe from email lists Shutterstock There’s no denying that devices and our digital lives take an outsized level of importance in our day-to-day schedules. And short of a full-blown digital detox , taking steps to tidy up and streamline your online experience can have a huge effect According to @Neat.Caroline, one of the easiest ways to do this is to lessen the load on your inbox by unsubscribing from email lists that have a tendency to build up over time. Whether it’s from a product you bought long ago or a newsletter that’s no longer relevant to your interests, these emails should go if “you’re just not enjoying reading” them, she says.

2 | Get a pot and pan organizer Shutterstock Cooking dinner can be enough work without having to worry about dealing with a mess. That's why @Neat.Caroline suggests investing in a simple pot and pan organizer that will help make it easier to manage your cabinets and find the exact pieces of cookware you're looking for without the grief of having to pull everything out. "This thing will change your life," she says in her video. "No more unnecessary stacking!"

3 | Always keep a travel toiletry kit on hand Shutterstock As much fun as it is to get ready for a trip, packing your suitcase is one necessary step that can add stress and take up precious time. So, instead of worrying about forgetting an essential item, @Neat.Caroline suggests keeping a travel toiletry kit ready to go “so you don’t have to grab all of your skincare and beauty products every time.”

4 | Keep lip balm/hand cream in all your purses Shutterstock There’s a decent chance you have more than one bag or purse that you use to tote around your essentials when you leave the house. Unfortunately, while different sizes and styles might help you carry more or accessorize your outfit, this can also inevitably lead to leaving the house without an all-important item. Because of this, @Neat.Caroline says to “keep all your main purse essentials in every single purse so you don’t have to transfer them every time,” specifically pointing out lip balm and hand cream in her video. However, this could also mean items like hand sanitizer, sunscreen, sunglasses, and more.

5 | Use hooks to hang everything Shutterstock Even in the most spacious homes, being able to get things out of a pile can be one of the best ways to streamline your organization. According to @Neat.Caroline, one of the easiest ways to do this is to grab some adhesive hooks and install them in cabinets, closets, and more. "You can use them to hang over mits, you can use them to hang reusable grocery totes," she suggests.

6 | Use a bench scraper for cooking prep Shutterstock No matter what level of home cook you are, it’s always nice to have a time-saving trick. Fortunately, one of the easiest to incorporate into your routine doesn’t even involve learning any new techniques or skills. In her video, @Neat.Caroline says using a bench scraper—which is a flat tool often used when making bread—can be one of the most effective hacks. “You can pick up a lot of vegetables at once,” she says. “Pretty life changing!”