Dollar Tree Shopper Reveals 4 Products She Would Rebuy—And 4 She'd Skip

Dollar Tree is the holy grail of makeup dupes and affordable skincare finds. In a series of TikTok scavenger hunts and shopping hauls, users have found Stila lipsticks, makeup tools, and full-size dupes for marquee brands like Native, Sol de Janeiro, and Neutrogena, priced at just $1.25 a pop. If you’re new to Dollar Tree, you may be wondering, "Where do I start?" That’s where Dollar Tree connoisseur and TikToker @mainstmuse comes in. In her series “Rebuy or Buh-Bye,” the creator shares what Dollar Tree products she’d purchase again and which she would say goodbye to.

Rebuy: Power Stick Brazilian Mist Copyright @mainstmuse / TikTok Sol de Janeiro is all the rage right now in the beauty world, but its price point can be tough on the wallet. That’s why Dollar Tree shoppers like @mainstmuse are stocking up on Power Stick’s Brazilian Mist, which has a scent reminiscent of Sol de Janeiro’s Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist. “This is a rebuy for me. The scent doesn’t last too long, but it does smell delicious. Just throw it in your purse and reapply it,” she raved in a recent haul video .

Rebuy: Reusable Beauty Sponges Copyright @mainstmuse / TikTok Did you know makeup sponges and blenders should be replaced every few months? Dollar Tree sells three packs of reusable beauty sponges for $1.25. They come in their own storage and/or travel case, and they earned a spot on @mainstmuse’s rebuy list. “They apply my makeup really nicely,” she told followers.

Rebuy: XtraCare Non-Medical Vapor Stick Copyright @mainstmuse / TikTok Vick’s VapoRub is a drugstore staple, but @mainstmuse found a dupe for $1.25 at Dollar Tree that works just as well. ”I use this all over my neck and shoulders when I have a headache or when my shoulders just hurt,” she shared, referencing XtraCare’s Non-Medical Vapor Stick. "I love this stuff!”

Rebuy: Personal Care Lavender Pillow Spray Copyright @mainstmuse / TikTok If you’re into aromatherapy and love the smell of lavender, @mainstmuse highly recommends Personal Care’s Lavender Pillow Spray. It’s infused with melatonin and essential oils and can be spritzed on bedding and blankets. “I actually have purchased this a few times, and I love it,” she said in the video. RELATED: Dollar Tree Is Selling Crate & Barrel, Pottery Barn, and Anthropologie Dupes for Just $1.25.

Skip: (Some) Personal Care Body Wash Copyright @mainstmuse / TikTok Dollar Tree shoppers have dubbed Personal Care the official dupe for Native, a body-care company known for its non-toxic formulas. While Native’s body wash scents tend to be more basic, Personal Care sells scents ranging from peach ring to jelly bean. However, for @mainstmuse, peach ring “is a bye-bye,” but she would repurchase the coconut vanilla scent.

Skip: Spa Luxury Super Smooth Shave Cream Copyright @mainstmuse / TikTok As for other Dollar Tree products @mainstmuse would skip, Spa Luxury’s Super Smooth Shave Cream is at the top of her list. “This luxury shave cream is an absolute bye-bye for me,” she told followers. “I do not like the texture of this [because] it feels like [you’re applying] lotion” in the shower, she explained. “It’s a no-go.”

Skip: Lucky Super Soft Tea Tree Oil Foot Spray Copyright @mainstmuse / TikTok There are a few ways to cure stinky feet such as frequently changing your socks, washing your sneakers, and using foot deodorant. However, one brand of foot spray you may want to stay away from is Lucky Super Soft. According to @mainstmuse, the retailer’s Tea Tree Oil Foot Spray “did not do much” to deodorize her feet. “I would not buy this again,” she said.