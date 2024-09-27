5 Brand New Beauty Products From Dollar Tree for Just $1.25: "Grab Them All"

At this point, Dollar Tree has become a mecca for beauty bargain hunters. The discount retailer has an extremely fast turnover rate when it comes to skincare and makeup. Customer favorites like vitamin C serums, mascaras, and facial cleansing wipes sell out fast and are quickly replaced by new beauty brands and products. In other words, you might as well stock up while you still can. And if you're in need of a makeup or skincare refresh, now’s a great time to head to Dollar Tree. The store just replenished its beauty aisle with new products that cost just $1.25 a piece. Keep reading to see what new items shoppers are raving about on TikTok.

1. L.A. Colors’ Brow Line Copyright @michiganmanda / TikTok ICYMI, L.A. Colors just dropped a new brow makeup line that includes brow soap, brow wax, a double-sided brow brush, and a brow powder palette. Each item costs $1.25 for a grand total of $5—a fraction of the price if you were to buy any of these products individually at Ulta or Sephora. “You’re going to be able to shape your eyebrows just like you want, tame them, feather them,” said TikTok user @michiganmanda. The brow powder comes in three different shades.

2. B.Color Liquid Blush Copyright @itsalexissimone / TikTok There’s a new liquid blush from B.Color at Dollar Tree. The $1.25 item comes in “ a cute shade of pink ” called Party Pink, according to beauty influencer Alexis Simone. In a new TikTok, she tested out the product, which she remarked is a “very natural” shade option for those who like a no-makeup look or are new to liquid blush. “Final verdict: She’s cute. She’s vibrant. She was buildable, which is a must,” said Simone.

3. B.Pure Cooling Facial Roller Copyright @michiganmanda / TikTok If you don’t use an ice roller, now’s a great time to start. " Ice Rollers offer so many benefits for everyone: the refreshing cold gliding relieves redness and heat, reduces puffiness and inflammation, gently stimulates microcirculation resulting in fresh & bright skin, soothes eye fatigue and may reduce sinus headaches,” explains Comfort Zone Skin Plus, as @michiganmanda mentioned in her video, a facial roller can also help with lymphatic drainage. Snag one for just $1.25 at Dollar Tree.

4. Beauty Silicone Lip Scrubber Copyright @michiganmanda / TikTok Kiss chapped lips goodbye this fall and winter. “These really help in the colder, dryer months when you get super chapped lips. They really help alleviate that,” @michiganmanda said of the lip scrubbers. Similar to how you would exfoliate your face, exfoliating your lips removes dead skin and improves overall appearance. As an added benefit, you’ll notice that chapstick, balms, and lipsticks go on much smoother.

