5 Brand New Beauty Products From Dollar Tree for Just $1.25: "Grab Them All"

“I’m literally obsessed,” said one shopper on TikTok.

shopper holding up brow soap at Dollar Tree
Copyright @michiganmanda / TikTok
Emily Weaver
By Emily WeaverSep 27, 2024
At this point, Dollar Tree has become a mecca for beauty bargain hunters. The discount retailer has an extremely fast turnover rate when it comes to skincare and makeup. Customer favorites like vitamin C serums, mascaras, and facial cleansing wipes sell out fast and are quickly replaced by new beauty brands and products. In other words, you might as well stock up while you still can. And if you're in need of a makeup or skincare refresh, now’s a great time to head to Dollar Tree. The store just replenished its beauty aisle with new products that cost just $1.25 a piece. Keep reading to see what new items shoppers are raving about on TikTok.

RELATED: Dollar Tree Shopper Shares the 5 Latest High-End Beauty Finds for Just $1.25.

1. L.A. Colors’ Brow Line

shopper holding up brow powder at Dollar Tree

Copyright @michiganmanda / TikTok

ICYMI, L.A. Colors just dropped a new brow makeup line that includes brow soap, brow wax, a double-sided brow brush, and a brow powder palette. Each item costs $1.25 for a grand total of $5—a fraction of the price if you were to buy any of these products individually at Ulta or Sephora.

“You’re going to be able to shape your eyebrows just like you want, tame them, feather them,” said TikTok user @michiganmanda. The brow powder comes in three different shades.

2. B.Color Liquid Blush

Woman holding up B.Color Liquid Blush from Dollar Tree

Copyright @itsalexissimone / TikTok

There’s a new liquid blush from B.Color at Dollar Tree. The $1.25 item comes in “a cute shade of pink” called Party Pink, according to beauty influencer Alexis Simone.

In a new TikTok, she tested out the product, which she remarked is a “very natural” shade option for those who like a no-makeup look or are new to liquid blush.

“Final verdict: She’s cute. She’s vibrant. She was buildable, which is a must,” said Simone.

3. B.Pure Cooling Facial Roller

shopper holding up facial cooling roller at Dollar Tree

Copyright @michiganmanda / TikTok

If you don’t use an ice roller, now’s a great time to start. "Ice Rollers offer so many benefits for everyone: the refreshing cold gliding relieves redness and heat, reduces puffiness and inflammation, gently stimulates microcirculation resulting in fresh & bright skin, soothes eye fatigue and may reduce sinus headaches,” explains Comfort Zone Skin

Plus, as @michiganmanda mentioned in her video, a facial roller can also help with lymphatic drainage. Snag one for just $1.25 at Dollar Tree.

4. Beauty Silicone Lip Scrubber

shopper holding up lip scrubbers at Dollar Tree

Copyright @michiganmanda / TikTok

Kiss chapped lips goodbye this fall and winter. “These really help in the colder, dryer months when you get super chapped lips. They really help alleviate that,” @michiganmanda said of the lip scrubbers.

Similar to how you would exfoliate your face, exfoliating your lips removes dead skin and improves overall appearance. As an added benefit, you’ll notice that chapstick, balms, and lipsticks go on much smoother.

5. Makeup Blenders

shopper holding up beauty blenders at Dollar Tree

Copyright @michiganmanda / TikTok

“I cannot preach this enough, but I will never buy another expensive beauty blender from Ulta or Sephora again, especially when the Dollar Tree has huge packs of these makeup sponges for $1.25,” raved @michiganmanda. She said her “number one find” of the day was the three-pack and 11-pack of blender sponges, which come in different shapes and sizes.

Sponges can be used to apply primer, foundation, concealer, shimmers, sunscreen, serums, cream blushes, or pretty much any liquid substance.

“I’m literally obsessed,” she noted.

