These Dollar Tree finds are bargains you’ll want to grab before the year ends.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Christmas may be over, but Dollar Tree is the gift that keeps on giving. There are so many new and returning products at the discount store, all under $,5 with most around the $1.50 price point. From Valentine’s Day gifts and decor (even a V-day tree!) to picture frames and crafting must-buys, there are lots of fantastic finds to pick up before 2025 comes to an end. Here are 11 Dollar Tree finds to grab before the year is over.

1 Picture Frames

Shoppers love these freestanding photo frames that display pictures in a clean, easy way. The Special Moments Freestanding Borderless Vertical Plastic Photo Frame, 8×10-in, $1.25, are a repeat purchase, with many shoppers ordering them by the case. “I bought these for an event and it was a big hit!!” writes a shopper.

2 These Pretty Round Baskets

Dollar Tree sells a lot of baskets in various shapes and sizes. These new Straw Basket Trays, $5.00 each, can be usd for almost anything. “I bought one to put small plants . It is well made and I went back to buy more. It is big enough to hold 5 4 inch plants and it makes the plants look so good. This would be a great basket to use for plants. It is well made and I buy them whenever I find them in the store,” writes a shopper. “These are so cute to have around. I purchased these for my vanity and the coffee table to hold all our remotes. Can’t beat the price & the quality,” adds another.

3 Mini LED Lanterns

Add a little light to your home with Kates Home Candles Mini LED Candle Lanterns, $1.25, available in black and white. Each lantern features a round handle for easy carrying. The boxy design and the simple light bulb give it a classy feel, making it the most sought-after lantern. The transparent glass panels help distribute light throughout the room. The mini LED candle lantern is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

4 Faux Flower Arrangements with Butterflies

Floral Garden Assorted Faux Onion Grass with Butterflies, $1.75 per stem, will liven up your home, perfect for beautiful bouquets, arrangements, and centerpieces. “There so pretty me and my hubby made flower bed but we all it my butterfly garden,” one shopper wrote.

5 A Fishbowl Vase

This Clear Round Glass Floral Vase, 5-in, is just $1.75. It is one of those Dollar Tree items that sells out whenever a shipment comes in, and people buy it in mass quantities. “The product is perfect! Very good quality. So much nicer that expected,” writes a shopper. “Love!” adds another. “I was worried about buying these, but I’m glad I did! They arrived neatly packaged. Great quality for the price!”

6 Adorable Stuffed Animals with Heart Glasses

Now that Christmas is over, Dollar Tree is filling up with Valentine’s Day decor and gifts, including these Seasonal Collection Sunglasses Animal Plush Toys, $1.50. Shoppers agree they are adorable stuffed animals and ultra cozy. “They are good to cuddle with in bed,” one writes.

7 Glazed Ceramic Mushrooms

There are also spring arrivals landing at Dollar Tree, including these Garden Collection Glazed Ceramic Mushroom Decorations, $1.50. “These are wonderful for crafts. They are paintable and can be put outside,” one five-star shopper writes. “Great quality pieces! I bought 2 and will be going back to purchase more,” agrees another. The biggest complaint? Once they sell out, shoppers complain they can’t find them anywhere.

8 Valentine’s Day Trees

You might have to take down your Christmas tree, but why not replace it with a Valentine’s Day tree? Seasonal Collection Valentine’s Tree, Assorted Styles are the decoration you didn’t know existed for just $1.50 each. “These are the cutest trees and perfect for anytime,” writes a shopper. “I bought this little Valentine’s Day tree to decorate my office! It’s too cute!! I bought Easter ornaments to put on it after Valentine’s Day!” another says.

9 These Love Letters Mail Boxes

Another fun decoration for V-day? This Valentine’s Day Metal Mail Box, which comes in various colors and styles, $5 each. “These mailboxes are great and the kids love them,” writes a shopper.

10 And, Valentine’s Day Socks

You wear your heart on your sleeve, but how about your ankle? These Juncture Assorted Ladies Crew And Ankle Length Socks, make a great gift at just $1.50 per pair and come in various lengths and designs. “Nice socks at a great price. I give them out at work and everyone is pleased and excited,” writes a shopper.

11 And, These Bubble Skincare Dupes

Bubble skincare is so popular with kids and tweens. This new GlobalBeautyCare Skin Care Product collection offers a similar look and is perfect for younger people who want to get into a “skincare” routine. Each is just $1.25.