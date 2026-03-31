7 Best New Dollar General Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

Shop Dollar General's best spring picks, from Easter decor to Dolly Parton collectibles.

Spring has officially taken over Dollar General, and shoppers are clearing the shelves faster than the Easter bunny hops. From Dolly Parton’s wildly popular Heart & Home collection to solar-powered garden lanterns to welcome you back outdoors, this week’s lineup is proof that great style doesn’t have to drain the budget.

Whether you’re sprucing up your tablescape for Easter brunch, adding a little whimsy to your porch, or hunting for the perfect gift on a budget, Dollar General is delivering. These seven finds are generating serious seasonal buzz right now, so grab them before they’re gone.

1 Solar Metal Lantern Decor

These solar-powered metal lanterns are quickly becoming a favorite spring find, with floral cutouts that cast beautiful light-and-shadow patterns at dusk. Simply set them in a sunny spot during the day and let them do the rest—no batteries or outlets needed. Available in soft shades of blue, pink, and white for just $6 each, they work equally well hung from a patio or pergola, or placed along a garden path.

2 Floral Print Fliptop Storage Box

Stylish storage can take your home from messy to managed in a snap. This charming fliptop box features a beautiful floral print in a petty color pallette, and its convenient flip-top lid keeps contents neatly concealed. A decorative clasp adds an extra touch of detail. Use it to tuck away keepsakes, accessories, or craft supplies—it’s the rare storage solution that looks good sitting out in the open. Grab one for just $6.

RELATED: Ross, Dollar General, Costco, and More Are Opening 100s of New Stores This Year.

3 Easter Floppy Eared Plush Bunny with Bow

This adorable floppy-eared plush bunny with a bow comes in two assorted colors and is currently part of Dollar General’s “buy one, get one 50% off” Easter plush promotion. Soft, sweet, and totally squeeze-worthy, it’s ideal for Easter baskets, nursery decor, or gifting to anyone who deserves a little springtime cheer. Best of all? You’ll spend just $10 to make your child’s Easter basket complete.

4 Dolly Parton Spring Ceramic Pitcher

We may not agree on much as a nation, but the one thing that near universally unites us is a love of Dolly Parton. This exquisite ceramic pitcher from Dolly’s latest collection features hand-painted wildflowers in vibrant hues of yellow, pink, purple, and green against a creamy white background, with delicate butterflies fluttering among the blossoms. Use it to serve lemonade at your Easter gathering or display it as a standalone centerpiece—either way, it’s another hit from the Queen of Country for just $8.

5 Dolly Parton Spring Butterfly-Shaped Ice Tray

Crafted from flexible silicone for easy removal, this whimsical ice tray features butterfly shapes that create intricately detailed ice butterflies ready to flutter into your glass—and it’s versatile enough for making chocolates, jellies, or mini cakes. At just $2, it’s the most delightful upgrade your spring drinks will ever get.

6 Easter Printed Traditional Oval Plates

Easter is just around the corner, so right now is the perfect time to stock up on party staples. These Easter-printed oval plates cover you for every part of the meal with a cute bunny motif, and they cost just $3. Sturdy enough to hold a full Easter brunch spread, they make cleanup effortless and your tablescape instantly festive.

7 Owl-Shaped Planter

Now that the weather is calling you outside, you’re going to want to spruce your patio, porch, or garden. This 4.8-inch owl-shaped planter is available in white or teal, both featuring detailed designs that look far more expensive than the $3 price tag. Perfect for succulents, herbs, or trailing flowers, it adds visual intrigue without taking up much counter or stair space. It’s the kind of piece that makes guests ask where you found it—and you’ll love surprising them with the answer.