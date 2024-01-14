Relationships

January Is Famously "Divorce Month"—Here's How You Can Avoid It

Experts explain how the new year can make or break your marriage.

By Kali Coleman
January 14, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Kali Coleman
January 14, 2024

The start of the new year is a chance for new beginnings, but for many people, it also means an ending. Over the years, anecdotal evidence from attorneys and couples has shown that more people start divorce proceedings in January than any other month, according to Ernesto Lira de la Rosa, PhD, licensed clinical psychologist and media advisor of the Hope for Depression Research Foundation. As a result, January has been dubbed "Divorce Month" by experts.

"Given the new year and the end of the holidays, it would make sense why some individuals start divorce proceedings during this month," Lira de la Rosa says. "Some people want to go into the new year with a fresh start and others may have had the holidays to reflect on their lives and realize that they are not happy in their respective relationships."

Kristyn Carmichael, a licensed divorce attorney and professional family mediator based out of Arizona, confirms that the amount of people reaching out about divorce proceedings drastically increases at the beginning of the year. But according to Carmichael, most separations (no matter the time of the year) boil down to at least one of three reasons: finances, expectations, and communication.

All of these issues can be fixed as long as both partners are willing to put in the work. So instead of looking at January as a justification for giving up on your marriage, experts suggest treating this month as a chance to revitalize your relationship. Read on to discover four tips experts say you can use to avoid falling into the Divorce Month trap.

RELATED: 5 Signs Your Marriage Is Divorce-Proof, According to Therapists.

1
Check in with your partner.

Young couple with man apologizing after fight or cheating.
Gorynvd / Shutterstock

Cracks in your relationship can start to rise to the surface after the holidays, according to Daniel Glazer, a London-based clinical psychologist and co-founder of US Therapy Rooms.

"Financial stress peaks after expensive celebrations and cabin fever sets in mid-winter," he warns. "It's the prime storm for relationships teetering on the edge to finally implode."

But January actually presents the perfect chance to reinforce the foundation of your relationship with your significant other, rather than abandoning the scaffolding altogether, according to Glazer.

"Use the new year momentum to check in on the state of your intimacy and alignment of priorities," he advises. "Have open conversations about what brings each partner joy, and discuss manageable goals like regular date nights to ensure both individuals in the relationship feel cared for in 2024."

RELATED: 5 Signs Your Relationship Is Headed for a "Gray Divorce," Therapists Say.

2
Revaluate your relationship.

Boyfriend talking with girlfriend discussing plans on weekend resting on comfortable sofa in own apartment, serious couple in love spending leisure time together talking on couch in stylish room
iStock

It's not just the fun parts you need to prioritize in January. In the last year, many of us may have gone through personal and professional changes that created some disruptions in the relationship, according to Lira de la Rosa. This might require you to "reevaluate the relationship" through uncomfortable conversations at the start of the new year.

"Talk about issues that you may be afraid to discuss," he recommends. "Otherwise, it is common for couples to experience resentment when these issues are not addressed."

RELATED: 7 Things Divorced People Wish They Had Done Differently in Their Marriage.

3
Find new hobbies outside of your marriage.

Active senior woman enjoying planting
iStock

It might seem counterproductive to look outside of your marriage in order to avoid separation. But Philadelphia-based psychologist Lauren Napolitano, PsyD, tells Best Life that couples who prioritize non-marriage-related New Year's resolutions may actually be bettering their relationship overall.

"This seems like an unlikely solution but putting your energy outside of your marriage tends to widen your social circle, which boosts happiness," Napolitano explains. "It also reduces the pressure on your spouse to meet all of your relationship needs."

4
Seek out couples counseling.

Couple, relationship and marriage with therapy, office and discussion with communication, psychology and talking. Pscyhologist, man or woman with a therapist and employee with advice and help
Shutterstock

If you have been having issues with your spouse and are planning to seek out the advice of a divorce lawyer, Kristal DeSantis, LMFT, licensed therapist and author of Strong: A Relationship Field Guide for the Modern Man, suggests turning to a counselor first.

According to DeSantis, couples therapy is often seen as a "last-ditch effort to save a failing relationship," but it can also be a good way to reset your relationship in the new year.

"This might mean signing up for a weekend couples retreat or structuring your … work schedules to allow time for multiple couples therapy sessions in a week," she shares.

For more relationship advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Kali Coleman
Kali Coleman is a Senior Editor at Best Life. Her primary focus is covering news, where she often keeps readers informed on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and up-to-date on the latest retail closures. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Why January Is Known as "Divorce Month"
    Why January Is Known as "Divorce Month"
    Relationships

    Why January Is Known as "Divorce Month"

    And how you can avoid it.

  • 3 Mistakes Slowing You Down at Airport Security
    3 Mistakes Slowing You Down at Airport Security
    Travel

    3 Mistakes Slowing You Down at Airport Security

    A new study is revealing the biggest problems.

  • Young Woman in the Army
    Young Woman in the Army
    Smarter Living

    10 Big-Name Stores With a Military Discount

    Check the guidelines next time you shop.

  • Chuck Woolery in Wheel of Fortune
    Chuck Woolery in Wheel of Fortune
    Entertainment

    Why the Original "Wheel" Host Was Fired

    He says it was a "hostile work environment."

  • 4 Diet Trends I'd Avoid, Doctor Says
    4 Diet Trends I'd Avoid, Doctor Says
    Wellness

    4 Diet Trends I'd Avoid, Doctor Says

    Skip these in favor of a whole-foods diet.

  • woman disappointed looking at phone
    woman disappointed looking at phone
    Relationships

    "Breadcrumbing" Is on the Rise

    Here's how you can spot it in your relationship.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.