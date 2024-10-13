5 Surprising Benefits of Taking CoQ10 Supplements

Every year, the supplement market continues to grow, catering to a public that’s increasingly keyed in to health shortcuts and longevity hacks. Among the products that have recently skyrocketed in popularity, there’s one antioxidant and anti-inflammatory supplement that’s had a particularly meteoric rise: Coenzyme Q10—and the CoQ10 benefits are making headlines. Valued at $536.63 million in 2019, sales are projected to reach a shocking $1,156.48 million by 2031, according to a recent SkyQuest report .

CoQ10 is a naturally occurring biochemical cofactor (coenzyme) that’s most often used for its heart health benefits. In fact, Mount Sinai Health says these supplements are regularly used “either by themselves or with other drug therapies” to help prevent or treat heart failure, hypertension, high cholesterol, blood sugar imbalance, heart damage caused by chemotherapy, and more.

However, some studies seem to suggest that CoQ10 could have benefits that go far beyond heart health. Wondering what you stand to gain by asking your doctor about CoQ10? Read on to learn the five most surprising benefits of this popular supplement.

1 | Improved exercise performance Shutterstock Chris Mohr, PhD, RD, fitness and nutrition advisor for Fortune Recommends Health, says that people who take CoQ10 may notice improved muscle function because the supplement can enhance mitochondrial function, improving muscle energy and making it easier for muscles to contract. “It may also increase exercise capacity, reduce fatigue, and help with faster recovery after workouts. This is beneficial for athletes looking to improve their performance and endurance, though it's not a magic bullet and is not a replacement for regular exercise,” says Mohr.

2 | Enhanced cellular protection iStock Oxidative stress occurs when there is an imbalance of free radicals and antioxidants in the body, which can ultimately cause cell damage. Various chronic health conditions, such as cancer, dementia, and heart disease, are associated with high levels of oxidative stress. “CoQ10 acts as a strong antioxidant and protects cells from damage caused by oxidative stress,” says Mohr. “This helps slow the aging process of cells and supports the health of organs like the liver, kidneys, and skin." “It’s like giving your body extra protection from the inside out,” adds Raj Dasgupta, MD, a “It’s like giving your body extra protection from the inside out,” adds, MD, a medical reviewer for NCOA and an ABIM Quadruple board-certified physician specializing in internal medicine, pulmonology, critical care, and sleep medicine.

Gum disease has been linked to a wide range of other chronic health conditions, including Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other inflammatory illnesses. Additionally, it can cause uncomfortable swelling, pain, and bleeding in the gums. "Clinical studies show that people with gum disease tend to have low levels of CoQ10 in their gums," writes Mount Sinai Health. "A few studies with small numbers of people found that CoQ10 supplements led to faster healing and tissue repair, but more research is needed."

4 | Improved neurological health Shutterstock If you’re hoping to boost your brain health, CoQ10 may also help. "CoQ10 might have positive effects on neurological health. It may have protective benefits for nerve cells, which could be useful in managing neurological disorders like Parkinson's and Alzheimer’s disease," Mohr tells Best Life. Dasgupta adds that if you struggle with migraines, CoQ10 might help: “Some studies suggest it can reduce how often they happen and how bad they are by helping your brain cells function better. However, more studies are needed on this topic."

5 | Improved energy levels Shutterstock Finally, Dasgupta says “if you’re feeling wiped out or low on stamina, CoQ10 could give you a bit more pep in your step." He adds, "It’s especially helpful for people dealing with conditions that leave them feeling tired." The doctor explains that mitochondria are the “energy factories in your cells,” and supplemental CoQ10 theoretically helps to keep them running smoothly: “This might lower inflammation and help with energy levels, especially for people dealing with chronic fatigue or certain neurological conditions."



